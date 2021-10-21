Chord Gitar dan Lirik Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold, Lagu untuk Pasangan LDR

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik Gunslinger dari Avenged Sevenfold.

Gunslinger merupakan track kelima dalam album keempat Avenged Sevenfold, dengan nama yang sama.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2007.

Dengan genre metalcore, Gunslinger menceritakan tentang kerinduan seseorang terhadap kekasihnya, karena hubungan jarak jauh yang mereka jalani.

Berikut chord gitar Gunslinger oleh Avenged Sevenfold beserta liriknya:

[Intro]

Dm Dm Dm F x4





[Verse 1]

Dm F Dm F

Yeah, you've been alone

Dm F Dm F

I've been gone for far too long

Bb

But with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x2





[Verse 2]



Dm F Dm F

Never let it show

Dm F Dm F

The pain I've grown to know

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Dm

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you





[Chorus]



Dm C

I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

Am Bb

My heart's always with you now

Dm C

I won't question why so many have died

Am Bb

My prayers have made it through yeah

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Dm

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you





[Interlude]



Dm Dm Dm F x4





[Verse 3]



Dm F Dm F

Letters keep me warm

Dm F Dm F

Helped me through the storm

Bb

But with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you





[Chorus]



Dm C

I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

Am Bb

My heart's always with you now

Dm C

I won't question why so many have died

Am Bb

My prayers have made it through yeah

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Bb

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you





[Bridge]



C

I've always been true

F C Dm

I've waited so long just to come hold you

C Bb

I'm making it through

C

It's been far too long, we've proven our

F C Dm C Bb

love over time's so strong, in all that we do

C F

The stars in the night, they lend me their light

C Dm C Bb

to bring me closer to heaven with you





[Interlude]



Bb C F C Dm C x2





[Pre-Chorus]



Bb

But with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you





[Chorus]



Dm C

I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

Am Bb

My heart's always with you now

Dm C

I won't question why so many have died

Am Bb

My prayers have made it through yeah

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Bb

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you





Bb

And with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you

