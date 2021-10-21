Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold, Lagu untuk Pasangan LDR

Berikut chord dan lirik Gunslinger dari Avenged Sevenfold, lagu untuk pasangan LDR.

Spotify.com
Avenged Sevenfold. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik Gunslinger dari Avenged Sevenfold.

Gunslinger merupakan track kelima dalam album keempat Avenged Sevenfold, dengan nama yang sama.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2007.

Dengan genre metalcore, Gunslinger menceritakan tentang kerinduan seseorang terhadap kekasihnya, karena hubungan jarak jauh yang mereka jalani.

Berikut chord gitar Gunslinger oleh Avenged Sevenfold beserta liriknya:

[Intro]

Dm Dm Dm F x4


[Verse 1]

Dm                 F            Dm    F
Yeah, you've been alone

                   Dm        F           Dm    F
I've been gone for far too long

                Bb
But with all that we've been through

           C                                                       Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x2


[Verse 2]

Dm     F       Dm      F
Never let it show

       Dm          F               Dm      F
The pain I've grown to know

                     Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

             C                                                           Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you


[Chorus]

  Dm                                         C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

      Am                             Bb
My heart's always with you now

   Dm                                  C
I won't question why so many have died

       Am                                Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah

                     Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

              C                                                          Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you


[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x4


[Verse 3]

Dm       F              Dm       F
Letters keep me warm

Dm              F                    Dm       F
Helped me through the storm

                Bb
But with all that we've been through

          C                                                        Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you


[Chorus]

  Dm                                         C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

      Am                             Bb
My heart's always with you now

  Dm                                   C
I won't question why so many have died

      Am                                 Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah

                      Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

              C                                                           Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you


[Bridge]

                              C
I've always been true

                         F                   C                 Dm
I've waited so long just to come hold you

       C               Bb
I'm making it through

                             C
It's been far too long, we've proven our

F               C              Dm            C                 Bb
love over time's so strong, in all that we do

                             C                                          F
The stars in the night, they lend me their light

    C               Dm          C                    Bb
to bring me closer to heaven with you


[Interlude]

Bb C F C Dm C x2


[Pre-Chorus]

                Bb
But with all that we've been through

          C                                                        Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you


[Chorus]

  Dm                                         C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

       Am                            Bb
My heart's always with you now

   Dm                                  C
I won't question why so many have died

       Am                                Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah

                     Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

              C                                                          Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you


                 Bb
And with all that we've been through

          C                                                        Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you

