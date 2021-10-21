Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold, Lagu untuk Pasangan LDR
Berikut chord dan lirik Gunslinger dari Avenged Sevenfold, lagu untuk pasangan LDR.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik Gunslinger dari Avenged Sevenfold.
Gunslinger merupakan track kelima dalam album keempat Avenged Sevenfold, dengan nama yang sama.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2007.
Dengan genre metalcore, Gunslinger menceritakan tentang kerinduan seseorang terhadap kekasihnya, karena hubungan jarak jauh yang mereka jalani.
Berikut chord gitar Gunslinger oleh Avenged Sevenfold beserta liriknya:
[Intro]
Dm Dm Dm F x4
[Verse 1]
Dm F Dm F
Yeah, you've been alone
Dm F Dm F
I've been gone for far too long
Bb
But with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
[Interlude]
Dm Dm Dm F x2
[Verse 2]
Dm F Dm F
Never let it show
Dm F Dm F
The pain I've grown to know
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes
Am Bb
My heart's always with you now
Dm C
I won't question why so many have died
Am Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
[Interlude]
Dm Dm Dm F x4
[Verse 3]
Dm F Dm F
Letters keep me warm
Dm F Dm F
Helped me through the storm
Bb
But with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes
Am Bb
My heart's always with you now
Dm C
I won't question why so many have died
Am Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
[Bridge]
C
I've always been true
F C Dm
I've waited so long just to come hold you
C Bb
I'm making it through
C
It's been far too long, we've proven our
F C Dm C Bb
love over time's so strong, in all that we do
C F
The stars in the night, they lend me their light
C Dm C Bb
to bring me closer to heaven with you
[Interlude]
Bb C F C Dm C x2
[Pre-Chorus]
Bb
But with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes
Am Bb
My heart's always with you now
Dm C
I won't question why so many have died
Am Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
Bb
And with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
