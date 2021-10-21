Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy on Me - Adele: Go Easy on Me Baby, Trending Nomor 1 di YouTube
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy on Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele, Lagu ini dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021 dan trending nomor 1 di Youtube
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy on Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele.
Lagu Easy on Me dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021.
Musik video ini telah disaksikan lebih dari 90 juta kali di YouTube.
Lagu Easy on Me trending nomor 1 di YouTube serta menjadi lagu viral dan populer di TikTok.
[Verse 1]
C Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
Em Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G C Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
Fmaj7
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
G C
There aren't no room
Am7
For things to change
Em
When we are both so deeply
Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G C
You can't deny
Am7
How hard I tried
Em
I changed who I was
Fmaj7
To put you both first
Fmaj7
But now I give up
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
C Am7
I had good intentions
Em
And the highest hopes
Fmaj7
But I knows it now
Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show
[Outro]
G C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
