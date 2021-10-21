Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy on Me - Adele: Go Easy on Me Baby, Trending Nomor 1 di YouTube

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy on Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021, simak selengkapnya dalam artikel ini

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy on Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele.

Lagu Easy on Me dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021.

Musik video ini telah disaksikan lebih dari 90 juta kali di YouTube.

Lagu Easy on Me trending nomor 1 di YouTube serta menjadi lagu viral dan populer di TikTok.

Baca juga: Gitaris Yankjay Nugraha Bakal Rilis Lagu Instrumental, Motivasinya Bantu Penderita Mental Illness

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Aku Tenang - Happy Asmara, Kunci dari C: Pengenku Siji Nyanding Kowe Selawase

[Verse 1]

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

[Verse 2]

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

[Bridge]

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Tak Pernah Ternilai - Last Child: Kau Menghukum Hati Ini

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maaf - Jikustik: Buatmu Menangis, Buatmu Bersedih

(Tribunnews.com)