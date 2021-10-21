Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver, dari Kunci G: I Can See You Standing, Honey

Berikut ini chord gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver, dari kunci G: I can see you standing, honey, with his arms around your body.

Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver, dari Kunci G: I Can See You Standing, Honey
Freepik
Simak chord gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver.

Taylor Swift mengunggah lagu Exile di kanal YouTube-nya pada 24 Juli 2020.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Folklore.

Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver

(Intro) G Em G Em

G
I can see you standing, honey

Em
With his arms around your body

G
Laughin', but the joke's

                      Em
not funny at all..

G
And it took you five whole minutes

Em
To pack us up and leave me with it

G
Holdin' all this love

                            Em
out here in the hall..

(Chorus)

C                   D                      Em
I think I've seen this film before

              D
And I didn't like the ending

C                            D               Em
You're not my homeland anymore..

        D                                  C
So what am I defending now 

                          D
You were my town,

                     Em                     G
now I'm in exile, seein' you out

C                 D                         Em
I think I've seen this film before..

G                Em           G       Em
hu hu u.. hu hu u.. hu hu.. u..

G
I can see you starin', honey

Em
Like he's just your understudy

G
Like you'd get your knuckles

                   Em
bloody for me..

G
Second, third, and hundredth chances

Em
Balancin' on breaking branches

G                                           Em
Those eyes add insult to injury

(Chorus)

C                  D                      Em
I think I've seen this film before

D
And I didn't like the ending

C                       D                  Em
I'm not your problem anymore

D                                          C
So who am I offending now ?

                             D
You were my crown,

                      Em                      G
now I'm in exile, seein' you out

C                   D                     Em
I think I've seen this film before..

                                         -D        G
So I'm leaving out the side door..

                Em                                    D
So step right out.. there is no amount..

                 C
Of crying I can do for you..

                G
All this time..

                                                     Em
We always walked a very thin line

                                              D
You didn't even hear me out
(You didn't even hear me out)

                                                  C
You never gave a warning sign
(I gave so many signs)

G
All this time..

                                                      Em
I never learned to read your mind
(Never learned to read my mind)

                                            D
I couldn't turn things around
(You never turned things around)

                                                             C
'Cause you never gave a warning sign
(I gave so many signs)

G              Em                       D
So many signs, so many signs

                                             C
You didn't even see the signs..

(Chorus)

C                   D                      Em
I think I've seen this film before

             D
And I didn't like the ending

C                            D                  Em
You're not my homeland anymore..

        D                                   C
So what am I defending now ?

                            D
You were my town,

Em G
now I'm in exile, seein' you out

C                   D                      Em
I think I've seen this film before

                                       -D        G
So I'm leavin' out the side door..

               Em                                    D
So step right out.. there is no amount..

                C
Of crying I can do for you

               G
All this time..

                                                      Em
We always walked a very thin line

                                               D
You didn't even hear me out
(You didn't even hear me out)

                                                C
You never gave a warning sign
(I gave so many signs)

G
All this time..

                                                    Em
I never learned to read your mind
(Never learned to read my mind)

                                          D
I couldn't turn things around
(You never turned things around)

                                                             C
'Cause you never gave a warning sign

                                                             G
'Cause you never gave a warning sign

                                                   Em
I never learned to read your mind

                                           D
I couldn't turn things around

                                                             C
'Cause you never gave a warning sign

                                          G       Em D C
(You never gave a warning sign..)

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
