Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver, dari Kunci G: I Can See You Standing, Honey

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver.

Taylor Swift mengunggah lagu Exile di kanal YouTube-nya pada 24 Juli 2020.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Folklore.

Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver

(Intro) G Em G Em

G

I can see you standing, honey

Em

With his arms around your body

G

Laughin', but the joke's

Em

not funny at all..

G

And it took you five whole minutes

Em

To pack us up and leave me with it

G

Holdin' all this love

Em

out here in the hall..

(Chorus)

C D Em

I think I've seen this film before

D

And I didn't like the ending

C D Em

You're not my homeland anymore..

D C

So what am I defending now

D

You were my town,

Em G

now I'm in exile, seein' you out

C D Em

I think I've seen this film before..

G Em G Em

hu hu u.. hu hu u.. hu hu.. u..

G

I can see you starin', honey

Em

Like he's just your understudy

G

Like you'd get your knuckles

Em

bloody for me..

G

Second, third, and hundredth chances

Em

Balancin' on breaking branches

G Em

Those eyes add insult to injury

(Chorus)

C D Em

I think I've seen this film before

D

And I didn't like the ending

C D Em

I'm not your problem anymore

D C

So who am I offending now ?

D

You were my crown,

Em G

now I'm in exile, seein' you out

C D Em

I think I've seen this film before..

-D G

So I'm leaving out the side door..

Em D

So step right out.. there is no amount..

C

Of crying I can do for you..

G

All this time..

Em

We always walked a very thin line

D

You didn't even hear me out

(You didn't even hear me out)

C

You never gave a warning sign

(I gave so many signs)

G

All this time..

Em

I never learned to read your mind

(Never learned to read my mind)

D

I couldn't turn things around

(You never turned things around)

C

'Cause you never gave a warning sign

(I gave so many signs)

G Em D

So many signs, so many signs

C

You didn't even see the signs..

(Chorus)

C D Em

I think I've seen this film before

D

And I didn't like the ending

C D Em

You're not my homeland anymore..

D C

So what am I defending now ?

D

You were my town,

Em G

now I'm in exile, seein' you out

C D Em

I think I've seen this film before

-D G

So I'm leavin' out the side door..

Em D

So step right out.. there is no amount..

C

Of crying I can do for you

G

All this time..

Em

We always walked a very thin line

D

You didn't even hear me out

(You didn't even hear me out)

C

You never gave a warning sign

(I gave so many signs)

G

All this time..

Em

I never learned to read your mind

(Never learned to read my mind)

D

I couldn't turn things around

(You never turned things around)

C

'Cause you never gave a warning sign

G

'Cause you never gave a warning sign

Em

I never learned to read your mind

D

I couldn't turn things around

C

'Cause you never gave a warning sign

G Em D C

(You never gave a warning sign..)

