Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver, dari Kunci G: I Can See You Standing, Honey
Berikut ini chord gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver, dari kunci G: I can see you standing, honey, with his arms around your body.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver.
Taylor Swift mengunggah lagu Exile di kanal YouTube-nya pada 24 Juli 2020.
Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Folklore.
Chord Gitar Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver
(Intro) G Em G Em
G
I can see you standing, honey
Em
With his arms around your body
G
Laughin', but the joke's
Em
not funny at all..
G
And it took you five whole minutes
Em
To pack us up and leave me with it
G
Holdin' all this love
Em
out here in the hall..
(Chorus)
C D Em
I think I've seen this film before
D
And I didn't like the ending
C D Em
You're not my homeland anymore..
D C
So what am I defending now
D
You were my town,
Em G
now I'm in exile, seein' you out
C D Em
I think I've seen this film before..
G Em G Em
hu hu u.. hu hu u.. hu hu.. u..
G
I can see you starin', honey
Em
Like he's just your understudy
G
Like you'd get your knuckles
Em
bloody for me..
G
Second, third, and hundredth chances
Em
Balancin' on breaking branches
G Em
Those eyes add insult to injury
(Chorus)
C D Em
I think I've seen this film before
D
And I didn't like the ending
C D Em
I'm not your problem anymore
D C
So who am I offending now ?
D
You were my crown,
Em G
now I'm in exile, seein' you out
C D Em
I think I've seen this film before..
-D G
So I'm leaving out the side door..
Em D
So step right out.. there is no amount..
C
Of crying I can do for you..
G
All this time..
Em
We always walked a very thin line
D
You didn't even hear me out
(You didn't even hear me out)
C
You never gave a warning sign
(I gave so many signs)
G
All this time..
Em
I never learned to read your mind
(Never learned to read my mind)
D
I couldn't turn things around
(You never turned things around)
C
'Cause you never gave a warning sign
(I gave so many signs)
G Em D
So many signs, so many signs
C
You didn't even see the signs..
(Chorus)
C D Em
I think I've seen this film before
D
And I didn't like the ending
C D Em
You're not my homeland anymore..
D C
So what am I defending now ?
D
You were my town,
Em G
now I'm in exile, seein' you out
C D Em
I think I've seen this film before
-D G
So I'm leavin' out the side door..
Em D
So step right out.. there is no amount..
C
Of crying I can do for you
G
All this time..
Em
We always walked a very thin line
D
You didn't even hear me out
(You didn't even hear me out)
C
You never gave a warning sign
(I gave so many signs)
G
All this time..
Em
I never learned to read your mind
(Never learned to read my mind)
D
I couldn't turn things around
(You never turned things around)
C
'Cause you never gave a warning sign
G
'Cause you never gave a warning sign
Em
I never learned to read your mind
D
I couldn't turn things around
C
'Cause you never gave a warning sign
G Em D C
(You never gave a warning sign..)
