Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger: So Sally Can Wait

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Don't Look Back in Anger yang dipopulerkan oleh grup musik legendaris asal Inggris, Oasis.

Don't Look Back in Anger merupakan salah satu singel dalam album kedua Oasis yang berjudul (What's the Story) Morning Glory? dan rilis pada 1995.

Chord Gitar Lagu Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis :

[Intro]

C F C F

[Verse 1]
C                    G                  Am
Slip inside the eye of your mind
                E7                      F     G
Don't you know you might find
                           C      Am    G
A better place to play
C                   G                Am
You said that you'd never been
                 E7                         F      G
But all the things that you've seen
                     C    Am   G   F
Slowly fade away

[Pre-Chorus]
F                      Fm                   C
So I start a revolution from my bed
               F                       Fm                    C
'Cos you said the brains I had went to my head
F                         Fm                      C
Step outside, the summertime's in bloom
G
Stand up beside the fireplace
        E7/G#
And take that look from off your face
Am                 G                      F             G
You ain't ever gonna burn my heart out

[Chorus]
C   G            Am          E7                  F
So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late
              G               C   Am   G
as we're walking on by
       C     G         Am   E7
Her soul slides away,
                       F                   G
but don't look back in anger
                  C   G   Am   E7   F   G   C   Am  G
I heard you say

[Verse 2]
C                     G                        Am
Take me to the place where you go
          E7          F          G                   C   Am   G
Where nobody knows, if it's night or day
C                               G              Am
Please don't put your life in the hands
        E7                F        G                           C    Am   G
of a rock and roll band, who'll throw it all away

 

[Pre-Chorus]
F                                Fm                   C
I'm gonna start a revolution from my bed
               F                       Fm                    C
'Cos you said the brains I had went to my head
F                          Fm                     C
Step outside, the summertime's in bloom
G
Stand up beside the fireplace
E7/G#
Take that look from off your face
        Am                G                      F              G
'Cos you ain't ever gonna burn my heart out

[Chorus]
C   G            Am          E7                  F
So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late
             G                C   Am   G
as she's walking on by
     C      G         Am   E7
My soul slides away,
                       F                   G
but don't look back in anger
                  C   Am   G
I heard you say

[Solo]

| F Fm | C | x3
| G | E/G# |
| Am G | F | G | G N.C. |

[Chorus]
C   G            Am         E7                   F
So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late
             G                C   Am   G
as we're walking on by
      C      G         Am   E7
Her soul slides away,
                       F                    G
but don't look back in anger
                   C   Am   G
I heard you say
C   G            Am         E7                   F
So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late
             G                C   Am   G
as she's walking on by
     C      G          Am
My soul slides away
                      F
But don't look back in anger
                 Fm
Don't look back in anger
                    C G Am E7 F Fm                   C
I heard you say                   At least not today

