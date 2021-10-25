Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Mulai dari D, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut chord gitar serta lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United: Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Mulai dari D, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Instagram @manchesterunited
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Mulai dari D, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United.

Lagu Glory Gory Man United merupakan lagu tahun 1983 yang dirilis oleh skuat klub Manchester United.

Glory Glory Man United dirilis sebelum final piala FA PADA 1983.

Lagu Glory Glory Man United diciptakan untuk mendukung tim asal Manchester, yakni Manchester United.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Mulai dari D, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Mulai dari D, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan (worldsoccertalk.com)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United

No Capo

[Intro]
D C Bb C D
D A

[Chorus]
D
Glory glory Man United,
G                  D
Glory glory Man United,
D     F#m       Bm  D
Glory glory Man United,
       Em      A        D
As the reds go marching on on on!

[Verse]
D
Just like the Busby Babes in days gone by,
Bm
We'll keep the red flags flying high,
D
You're gonna see us all from far and wide,
Bm
You're gonna hear the masses sing with pride.

[Pre-chorus]
G       A      D
United, Man United,
          G                      A                D    A
We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

[Bridge]
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

[Verse 2]
D
In Seventy-Seven it was Docherty
Bm
Atkinson will make it Eighty-Three
D
And everyone will know just who we are,
Bm
They'll be singing que sera sera

[Pre-Chorus]
G       A      D
United, Man United,
          G                      A                D    A
We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

[Bridge]
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

[Chorus]
Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Ab                   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Eb    Gm           Cm   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
       Fm       Bb      Eb
As the reds go marching on on on!

Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Ab                   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Eb    Gm           Cm   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
       Fm       Bb      Eb
As the reds go marching on on on!

Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Ab                   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Eb    Gm           Cm   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
       Fm       Bb      Eb
As the reds go marching on on on!

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
