TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United.

Lagu Glory Gory Man United merupakan lagu tahun 1983 yang dirilis oleh skuat klub Manchester United.

Glory Glory Man United dirilis sebelum final piala FA PADA 1983.

Lagu Glory Glory Man United diciptakan untuk mendukung tim asal Manchester, yakni Manchester United.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Takeaway - The Chainsmokers & Illenium feat Lennon Stella: Your Heart for Takeaway

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Mulai dari D, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan (worldsoccertalk.com)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia, Viral di TikTok: Cant Nobody Do It Like You

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United

No Capo

[Intro]

D C Bb C D

D A

[Chorus]

D

Glory glory Man United,

G D

Glory glory Man United,

D F#m Bm D

Glory glory Man United,

Em A D

As the reds go marching on on on!

.

[Verse]

D

Just like the Busby Babes in days gone by,

Bm

We'll keep the red flags flying high,

D

You're gonna see us all from far and wide,

Bm

You're gonna hear the masses sing with pride.

.

[Pre-chorus]

G A D

United, Man United,

G A D A

We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

.

[Bridge]

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

.

[Verse 2]

D

In Seventy-Seven it was Docherty

Bm

Atkinson will make it Eighty-Three

D

And everyone will know just who we are,

Bm

They'll be singing que sera sera

.

[Pre-Chorus]

G A D

United, Man United,

G A D A

We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

.

[Bridge]

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

.

[Chorus]

Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Ab Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Eb Gm Cm Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Fm Bb Eb

As the reds go marching on on on!

.

Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Ab Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Eb Gm Cm Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Fm Bb Eb

As the reds go marching on on on!

.

Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Ab Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Eb Gm Cm Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Fm Bb Eb

As the reds go marching on on on!

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lainnya seputar chord gitar