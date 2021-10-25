Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia, Viral di TikTok: Can't Nobody Do It Like You

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Officially Missing You oleh Tamia dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia, Viral di TikTok: Can't Nobody Do It Like You
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Officially Missing You oleh Tamia dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Officially Missing You.

Lagu Officially Missing You dinyanyikan oleh Tamia pada 2009 lalu.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records pada 29 Oktober 2009.

Hingga Senin (25/10/2021) klip tersebut telah di tonton lebih dari 27 juta kali.

Kini lagu Officially Missing You viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: can't nobody do it like you.

Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia:

Intro: G--F#-B--Em--Dm-G
C--Bm-Em--Am--D

Verse 1:
              G
All I hear is raindrops
F#             B
falling on the rooftop
Em
Oh baby tell me
          Dm        G
why'd you have to go
           C
Cause this pain I feel
             Bm Em
it won't go away
    Am         D
And today I'm officially missing you
G
I thought that from this
F#        B            Em
heartache I could escape
             Dm7
But I've fronted
   G           C
long enough to know
               Bm
There ain't no way
      Am        D
And today I'm officially missing you

Chorus:
G    F#
Ooh can't nobody
B           Em
do it like you
     Dm
Said every little
G         C
thing you do hey baby
        Bm
Said it stays on my mind
    Am       D
And I I'm officially

Verse 2:
             G
All I do is lay around
                  F#   B
two years full of tears
          Em7
From looking at your
            Dm  G
face on the wall
              C
Just a week ago
              Bm Em
you were my baby
                      Am
Now I don't even know you at
             B
all I don't know you at all

Refrain:
       C
Well I wish that you
                    Bm
would call me right now
          Em
So that I could get
                   C#m
through to you somehow
But I guess it's safe to
C        Bm       Em
say baby safe to say
     Am    D
That I'm officially missing you

(Repeat Chorus)

Bridge:
        F
Well I thought I could
     G        C
just get over you baby
      F
But I see that's
          G
something I just can't
C  G/B            Am
do From the way
          B
you would hold me
       Em          D  C#m
To the sweet things
you told me
  C
I just can't find a
       D
way to let go of you

 (Repeat Chorus)

Outro:
     G        F#
it's officially
B
ohh you know that
    Em                 Dm G
I'm loving you yeah yes
              C
all i hear is raindrops
Bm   Em      Am
oh yeah and i'm
D (hold)
officially
G (let ring)
missing you

Video Klip Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
