Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia, Viral di TikTok: Can't Nobody Do It Like You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Officially Missing You.

Lagu Officially Missing You dinyanyikan oleh Tamia pada 2009 lalu.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records pada 29 Oktober 2009.

Hingga Senin (25/10/2021) klip tersebut telah di tonton lebih dari 27 juta kali.

Kini lagu Officially Missing You viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: can't nobody do it like you.

Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia:

Intro: G--F#-B--Em--Dm-G

C--Bm-Em--Am--D

Verse 1:

G

All I hear is raindrops

F# B

falling on the rooftop

Em

Oh baby tell me

Dm G

why'd you have to go

C

Cause this pain I feel

Bm Em

it won't go away

Am D

And today I'm officially missing you

G

I thought that from this

F# B Em

heartache I could escape

Dm7

But I've fronted

G C

long enough to know

Bm

There ain't no way

Am D

And today I'm officially missing you

Chorus:

G F#

Ooh can't nobody

B Em

do it like you

Dm

Said every little

G C

thing you do hey baby

Bm

Said it stays on my mind

Am D

And I I'm officially

Verse 2:

G

All I do is lay around

F# B

two years full of tears

Em7

From looking at your

Dm G

face on the wall

C

Just a week ago

Bm Em

you were my baby

Am

Now I don't even know you at

B

all I don't know you at all

Refrain:

C

Well I wish that you

Bm

would call me right now

Em

So that I could get

C#m

through to you somehow

But I guess it's safe to

C Bm Em

say baby safe to say

Am D

That I'm officially missing you

(Repeat Chorus)

Bridge:

F

Well I thought I could

G C

just get over you baby

F

But I see that's

G

something I just can't

C G/B Am

do From the way

B

you would hold me

Em D C#m

To the sweet things

you told me

C

I just can't find a

D

way to let go of you

(Repeat Chorus)

Outro:

G F#

it's officially

B

ohh you know that

Em Dm G

I'm loving you yeah yes

C

all i hear is raindrops

Bm Em Am

oh yeah and i'm

D (hold)

officially

G (let ring)

missing you

Video Klip Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia:

