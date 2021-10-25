Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia, Viral di TikTok: Can't Nobody Do It Like You
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Officially Missing You oleh Tamia dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Officially Missing You.
Lagu Officially Missing You dinyanyikan oleh Tamia pada 2009 lalu.
Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records pada 29 Oktober 2009.
Hingga Senin (25/10/2021) klip tersebut telah di tonton lebih dari 27 juta kali.
Kini lagu Officially Missing You viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: can't nobody do it like you.
Chord Gitar Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia:
Intro: G--F#-B--Em--Dm-G
C--Bm-Em--Am--D
Verse 1:
G
All I hear is raindrops
F# B
falling on the rooftop
Em
Oh baby tell me
Dm G
why'd you have to go
C
Cause this pain I feel
Bm Em
it won't go away
Am D
And today I'm officially missing you
G
I thought that from this
F# B Em
heartache I could escape
Dm7
But I've fronted
G C
long enough to know
Bm
There ain't no way
Am D
And today I'm officially missing you
Chorus:
G F#
Ooh can't nobody
B Em
do it like you
Dm
Said every little
G C
thing you do hey baby
Bm
Said it stays on my mind
Am D
And I I'm officially
Verse 2:
G
All I do is lay around
F# B
two years full of tears
Em7
From looking at your
Dm G
face on the wall
C
Just a week ago
Bm Em
you were my baby
Am
Now I don't even know you at
B
all I don't know you at all
Refrain:
C
Well I wish that you
Bm
would call me right now
Em
So that I could get
C#m
through to you somehow
But I guess it's safe to
C Bm Em
say baby safe to say
Am D
That I'm officially missing you
(Repeat Chorus)
Bridge:
F
Well I thought I could
G C
just get over you baby
F
But I see that's
G
something I just can't
C G/B Am
do From the way
B
you would hold me
Em D C#m
To the sweet things
you told me
C
I just can't find a
D
way to let go of you
(Repeat Chorus)
Outro:
G F#
it's officially
B
ohh you know that
Em Dm G
I'm loving you yeah yes
C
all i hear is raindrops
Bm Em Am
oh yeah and i'm
D (hold)
officially
G (let ring)
missing you
Video Klip Lagu Officially Missing You - Tamia:
