Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish, Kunci dari G: You Called Me Again

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Happier Than Ever yang dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish, Kunci dari G: You Called Me Again
Tangkapan Layar akun Youtube Billie Eilish
Musik Video Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Happier Than Ever yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Billie Eilish.

Happier than Ever juga merupakan title album dari penyanyi berusia 19 tahun itu.

Billie Eilish merilis lagu Happier than Ever pada Jumat (30/7/2021) lalu di bawah naungan label Interscope Records.

Ada total 16 lagu yang terdapat dalam album Happier than Ever.

Hingga Kamis (28/10/2021), video klip Happier Than Ever sudah ditonton lebih dari 86 juta kali.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish:

[Intro]

G

[Chorus]

N.C.          C

When I'm away from you

                             E
I'm happier than ever

                                  Am

Wish I could explain it better

                    Dm G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Verse 1]

                C

Give me a day or two

                                        E

To think of something clever

                            Am

To write myself a letter

                            Dm G

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

C

Do you read my interviews?

       E

Or do you skip my avenue?

            Am

When you said you were passin' through

          C#m75

Was I even on your way?

     C

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

       E

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

         Am

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

         C#m75

And I'd end up more afraid

                      E

Don't say it isn't fair

                                                       Am                      D

You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable, ooh

                 Dm                   G

So if you really wanna know

[Chorus]

                  C

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

                                E

I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)

                                   Am

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

                   Dm               G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Instrumental Break]

C E Am F Fm

[Verse 2]

C                           E                               Am

You called me again, drunk in your Benz

                             F               Fm

Drivin' home under the influence

C                         E                                         Am

You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath

                            F                      Fm

'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' friends

C                             E

I don't relate to you

Am                                F

I don't relate to you, no

                           C                       E

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

                       Am              F

You made me hate this city

[Bridge]

                           C                               E

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

                     Am                         F

Never told anyone anything bad

                                        C                                  E

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

                             Am                                 F

And all that you did was make me fuckin' sad

       C                                          E

So don't waste the time I don't have

         Am                                    F

And don't try to make me feel bad

                                    C                                    E

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

                                Am                                   F

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

                                  C                            E

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I

                     Am                                    F

Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid

[Outro]

C                                       E

You ruined everything good

              Am                                     F

Always said you were misunderstood

C                                           E

Made all my moments your own

Am                             F

Just fuckin' leave me alone

||: C E Am F :|| X2

Video Klip Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish:

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Inza Maliana
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar

