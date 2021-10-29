Chord Gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That You'll Never Feel Sorry

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Traitor yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah video klip Traitor di kanal YouTube-nya pada 21 Oktober 2021.

Hingga kini, video klip Traitor telah ditonton lebih dari 11 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

Intro : C Em Am F

ooh..

C Em Am F

ooh.. ooh.. ooh.. ooh..

C

brown guilty eyes and

Em

little white lies, yeah

Am F

i played dumb, but i always knew..

C

that you talked to her, maybe

Em

did even worse i kept

Am F

quiet so i could keep you..

C Em

and ain't it funny, how you ran to her

Am F

the second that we called it quits?

C

and ain't it funny

Em

how you said you were friends? now

Am F

it sure as hell don't look like it

Reff :

C

you betrayed me

Em Am

and i know that you'll never feel sorry

F

for the way i hurt, yeah..

C Em

you talked to her when we were together

Am

loved you at your worst

F

but that didn't matter

C

it took you two weeks

Em

to go off and date her

Am

guess you didn't cheat,

F

but you're still a traitor

Int. C..

C

now you bring her around

Em

just to shut me down

Am F

show her off like she's a new trophy..

C

and i know if you were true

Em

there's no damn way that you

Am

could fall in love with somebody

F

that quickly..

C Em

ain't it funny? all the twisted games

Am F

all the questions you used to avoid

C Em

ain't it funny? remember i brought her up

Am F

and you told me i was paranoid..?

Reff :

C

you betrayed me

Em Am

and i know that you'll never feel sorry

F

for the way i hurt, yeah..

C Em

you talked to her when we were together

Am

loved you at your worst

F

but that didn't matter

C

it took you two weeks

Em

to go off and date her

Am

guess you didn't cheat,

(F)

but you're still a traitor

C Em

(ah..ah..ah..)

Am

God, i wish that you had

thought this through

F

before i went and fell in love with you

C Em

(ah..ah..ah..)

Am

when she's sleepin' in the bed we made

F

don't you dare forget about the way

Reff :

C

you betrayed me

Em Am

and i know that you'll never feel sorry

F

for the way i hurt, yeah..

C Em

you talked to her when we were together

Am

you gave me your word,

F

but that didn't matter

C

it took you two weeks

Em

to go off and date her

Am

guess you didn't cheat,

F C

but you're still, you're still a traitor..

Em

(ah..ah..ah..)

F

yeah, you're still a traitor

C Em

ooh-ooh-ooh

Am

God, i wish that you

had thought this through

F

before i went and fell in love with you

