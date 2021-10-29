Chord Gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That You'll Never Feel Sorry

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
Berikut ini chord gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo, mulai dari kunci C: You betrayed me and i know that you'll never feel sorry for the way i hurt.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Traitor yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah video klip Traitor di kanal YouTube-nya pada 21 Oktober 2021.
Hingga kini, video klip Traitor telah ditonton lebih dari 11 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
Intro : C Em Am F
ooh..
C Em Am F
ooh.. ooh.. ooh.. ooh..
C
brown guilty eyes and
Em
little white lies, yeah
Am F
i played dumb, but i always knew..
C
that you talked to her, maybe
Em
did even worse i kept
Am F
quiet so i could keep you..
C Em
and ain't it funny, how you ran to her
Am F
the second that we called it quits?
C
and ain't it funny
Em
how you said you were friends? now
Am F
it sure as hell don't look like it
Reff :
C
you betrayed me
Em Am
and i know that you'll never feel sorry
F
for the way i hurt, yeah..
C Em
you talked to her when we were together
Am
loved you at your worst
F
but that didn't matter
C
it took you two weeks
Em
to go off and date her
Am
guess you didn't cheat,
F
but you're still a traitor
Int. C..
C
now you bring her around
Em
just to shut me down
Am F
show her off like she's a new trophy..
C
and i know if you were true
Em
there's no damn way that you
Am
could fall in love with somebody
F
that quickly..
C Em
ain't it funny? all the twisted games
Am F
all the questions you used to avoid
C Em
ain't it funny? remember i brought her up
Am F
and you told me i was paranoid..?
Reff :
C
you betrayed me
Em Am
and i know that you'll never feel sorry
F
for the way i hurt, yeah..
C Em
you talked to her when we were together
Am
loved you at your worst
F
but that didn't matter
C
it took you two weeks
Em
to go off and date her
Am
guess you didn't cheat,
(F)
but you're still a traitor
C Em
(ah..ah..ah..)
Am
God, i wish that you had
thought this through
F
before i went and fell in love with you
C Em
(ah..ah..ah..)
Am
when she's sleepin' in the bed we made
F
don't you dare forget about the way
Reff :
C
you betrayed me
Em Am
and i know that you'll never feel sorry
F
for the way i hurt, yeah..
C Em
you talked to her when we were together
Am
you gave me your word,
F
but that didn't matter
C
it took you two weeks
Em
to go off and date her
Am
guess you didn't cheat,
F C
but you're still, you're still a traitor..
Em
(ah..ah..ah..)
F
yeah, you're still a traitor
C Em
ooh-ooh-ooh
Am
God, i wish that you
had thought this through
F
before i went and fell in love with you
