Chord Gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That You'll Never Feel Sorry

Berikut ini chord gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo, mulai dari kunci C:

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That You'll Never Feel Sorry
Freepik
Simak chord gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo di artikel ini. 

Olivia Rodrigo menyanyi lagu Traitor.

Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah video klip Traitor di kanal YouTube-nya pada 21 Oktober 2021.

Hingga kini, video klip Traitor telah ditonton lebih dari 11 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord gitar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

Intro : C Em Am F
ooh..

C Em Am F
ooh.. ooh.. ooh.. ooh..

C
brown guilty eyes and

Em
little white lies, yeah

     Am                                          F
i played dumb, but i always knew..

         C
that you talked to her, maybe

Em
did even worse i kept

Am                                  F
quiet so i could keep you..

C                    Em
and ain't it funny, how you ran to her

           Am                                   F
the second that we called it quits?

                       C
and ain't it funny

Em
how you said you were friends? now

     Am                                  F
it sure as hell don't look like it

Reff :

                C
you betrayed me

         Em                                            Am
and i know that you'll never feel sorry

        F
for the way i hurt, yeah..

C                                      Em
you talked to her when we were together

          Am
loved you at your worst

           F
but that didn't matter

      C
it took you two weeks

    Em
to go off and date her

           Am
guess you didn't cheat,

         F
but you're still a traitor

Int. C..

                   C
now you bring her around

      Em
just to shut me down

                  Am                                 F
show her off like she's a new trophy..

                    C
and i know if you were true

Em
there's no damn way that you

                      Am
could fall in love with somebody

            F
that quickly..

               C            Em
ain't it funny? all the twisted games

                  Am                               F
all the questions you used to avoid

                 C                               Em
ain't it funny? remember i brought her up

                Am                          F
and you told me i was paranoid..?

Reff :

              C
you betrayed me

       Em                                              Am
and i know that you'll never feel sorry

        F
for the way i hurt, yeah..

C                                           Em
you talked to her when we were together

           Am
loved you at your worst

          F
but that didn't matter

      C
it took you two weeks

     Em
to go off and date her

            Am
guess you didn't cheat,

         (F)
but you're still a traitor

C        Em
(ah..ah..ah..)

 Am
God, i wish that you had
thought this through

      F
before i went and fell in love with you

C       Em
(ah..ah..ah..)

                       Am
when she's sleepin' in the bed we made

                         F
don't you dare forget about the way

Reff :

               C
you betrayed me

        Em                                           Am
and i know that you'll never feel sorry

          F
for the way i hurt, yeah..

C                                         Em
you talked to her when we were together

         Am
you gave me your word,

          F
but that didn't matter

      C
it took you two weeks

     Em
to go off and date her

            Am
guess you didn't cheat,

         F                                          C
but you're still, you're still a traitor..

Em
(ah..ah..ah..)

               F
yeah, you're still a traitor

C         Em
ooh-ooh-ooh

Am
God, i wish that you

had thought this through

      F
before i went and fell in love with you

