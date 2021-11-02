Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore-Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez: We Don't Love Anymore
Berikut ini chord gitar We Don't Talk Anymore-Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez: We don't talk anymore Like we used to do. We don't love anymore.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar We Don't Talk Anymore yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez.
Charlie Puth mengunggah video klip lagu We Don't Talk Anymore di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Agustus 2016.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez
F
We don't talk anymore
G
We don't talk anymore
Am
We don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
We don't love anymore
G
What was all of it for?
Am
Ooh.. we don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
I just heard you found the one
you've been looking
G
You've been looking for
Am
I wish I would have known that
Em
wasn't me
F
'Cause even after all this time
I still wonder
G
Why I can't move on
Am Em
Just the way you did so easily
F
Don't wanna know, what kind of
G
dress you're wearing tonight
Am
If he's holding onto you so tight
Em
The way I did before
F
I overdosed, should've known
G
your love was a game
Am
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Em
Ooh.. it's such a shame...
F
That we don't talk anymore
G
We don't talk anymore
Am
We don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
We don't love anymore
G
What was all of it for?
Am
Ohh, we don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
I just hope you're lying
next to somebody
G
Who knows how to love you like me
Am
There must be a good reason
Em
that you're gone
F
Every now and then I think you
G
Might want me to come show up
Am
at your door, but I'm just too
Em
afraid that I'll be wrong
F
Don't wanna know
G
If you're looking into her eyes
Am
If she's holding onto you so tight
Em
The way I did before
F
I overdosed, should've known
G
Your love was a game
Am
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Em
Oh, it's such a shame
F
That we don't talk anymore
(We don't we don't)
G
We don't talk anymore
(We don't we don't)
Am
We don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
We don't love anymore
(We don't we don't)
G
What was all of it for?
(We don't we don't)
Am
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
[Intro] F G Am
Em F G Am Em
Like we used to do
F
Don't wanna know, what kind of
G
dress you're wearing tonight
Am
If he's giving it to you just right
Em
The way I did before
F
I overdosed, should've known
G
your love was a game
Am
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Em
Ohh, it's such a shame..
F
That we don't talk anymore
G
We don't talk anymore
Am
We don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
We don't love anymore
G
What was all of it for?
Am
Ohh, we don't talk anymore
Em
Like we used to do..
F
We don't talk anymore
(what kind of dress you're
G
wearing tonight) Oh
Am
(If he's holding onto you so tight)
Em
Oh, The way I did before
F
We don't talk anymore
(I should've known your love
G
was a game) Oh
(Now I can't get you out of
Am
my brain) Whoa
Em
Oh, it's such a shame
Am
That we don't talk anymore..
