Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore-Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez: We Don't Love Anymore

Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez

F

We don't talk anymore

G

We don't talk anymore

Am

We don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

We don't love anymore

G

What was all of it for?

Am

Ooh.. we don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

I just heard you found the one

you've been looking

G

You've been looking for

Am

I wish I would have known that

Em

wasn't me

F

'Cause even after all this time

I still wonder

G

Why I can't move on

Am Em

Just the way you did so easily

F

Don't wanna know, what kind of

G

dress you're wearing tonight

Am

If he's holding onto you so tight

Em

The way I did before

F

I overdosed, should've known

G

your love was a game

Am

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Em

Ooh.. it's such a shame...

F

That we don't talk anymore

G

We don't talk anymore

Am

We don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

We don't love anymore

G

What was all of it for?

Am

Ohh, we don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

I just hope you're lying

next to somebody

G

Who knows how to love you like me

Am

There must be a good reason

Em

that you're gone

F

Every now and then I think you

G

Might want me to come show up

Am

at your door, but I'm just too

Em

afraid that I'll be wrong

F

Don't wanna know

G

If you're looking into her eyes

Am

If she's holding onto you so tight

Em

The way I did before

F

I overdosed, should've known

G

Your love was a game

Am

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Em

Oh, it's such a shame

F

That we don't talk anymore

(We don't we don't)

G

We don't talk anymore

(We don't we don't)

Am

We don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

We don't love anymore

(We don't we don't)

G

What was all of it for?

(We don't we don't)

Am

Oh, we don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

[Intro] F G Am

Em F G Am Em

Like we used to do

F

Don't wanna know, what kind of

G

dress you're wearing tonight

Am

If he's giving it to you just right

Em

The way I did before

F

I overdosed, should've known

G

your love was a game

Am

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Em

Ohh, it's such a shame..

F

That we don't talk anymore

G

We don't talk anymore

Am

We don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

We don't love anymore

G

What was all of it for?

Am

Ohh, we don't talk anymore

Em

Like we used to do..

F

We don't talk anymore

(what kind of dress you're

G

wearing tonight) Oh

Am

(If he's holding onto you so tight)

Em

Oh, The way I did before

F

We don't talk anymore

(I should've known your love

G

was a game) Oh

(Now I can't get you out of

Am

my brain) Whoa

Em

Oh, it's such a shame

Am

That we don't talk anymore..

