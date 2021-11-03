Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish: I Don't Relate To You

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Happier Than Ever dari Billie Eilish

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Instagram @billieeilish
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Happier Than Ever dari Billie Eilish, lengkap dengan video klip. 

Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Happier Than Ever dari Billie Eilish.

Lagu berjudul Happier Than Ever dirilis penyanyi Billie Eilish pada 30 Juli 2021.

Baca juga: Chord Last Pretence - Sheila On 7: Berpura-puralah Kau Masih Sehati

Lirik dan Chord Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

[Intro]

G

 [Chorus]

N.C.          C

When I'm away from you

                             E
I'm happier than ever

                                  Am

Wish I could explain it better

                    Dm G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Verse 1]

                C

Give me a day or two

                                        E

To think of something clever

                            Am

To write myself a letter

                            Dm G

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

C

Do you read my interviews?

       E

Or do you skip my avenue?

            Am

When you said you were passin' through

          C#m75

Was I even on your way?

     C

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

       E

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

         Am

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

         C#m75

And I'd end up more afraid

                      E

Don't say it isn't fair

                                                       Am                      D

You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable, ooh

                 Dm                   G

So if you really wanna know

[Chorus]

                  C

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

                                E

I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)

                                   Am

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

                   Dm               G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Instrumental Break]

C E Am F Fm

[Verse 2]

C                           E                               Am

You called me again, drunk in your Benz

                             F               Fm

Drivin' home under the influence

C                         E                                         Am

You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath

                            F                      Fm

'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' friends

C                             E

I don't relate to you

Am                                F

I don't relate to you, no

                           C                       E

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

                       Am              F

You made me hate this city

[Bridge]

                           C                               E

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

                     Am                         F

Never told anyone anything bad

                                        C                                  E

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

                             Am                                 F

And all that you did was make me fuckin' sad

       C                                          E

So don't waste the time I don't have

         Am                                    F

And don't try to make me feel bad

                                    C                                    E

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

                                Am                                   F

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

                                  C                            E

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I

                     Am                                    F

Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid

[Outro]

C                                       E

You ruined everything good

              Am                                     F

Always said you were misunderstood

C                                           E

Made all my moments your own

Am                             F

Just fuckin' leave me alone

||: C E Am F :|| X2

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
