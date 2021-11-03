Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish: I Don't Relate To You
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Happier Than Ever dari Billie Eilish.
Lagu berjudul Happier Than Ever dirilis penyanyi Billie Eilish pada 30 Juli 2021.
Lirik dan Chord Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
[Intro]
G
[Chorus]
N.C. C
When I'm away from you
E
I'm happier than ever
Am
Wish I could explain it better
Dm G
I wish it wasn't true, mmm
[Verse 1]
C
Give me a day or two
E
To think of something clever
Am
To write myself a letter
Dm G
To tell me what to do, mm-mm
C
Do you read my interviews?
E
Or do you skip my avenue?
Am
When you said you were passin' through
C#m75
Was I even on your way?
C
I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)
E
Be cool about what I was tellin' you
Am
You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)
C#m75
And I'd end up more afraid
E
Don't say it isn't fair
Am D
You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable, ooh
Dm G
So if you really wanna know
[Chorus]
C
When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)
E
I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)
Am
Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)
Dm G
I wish it wasn't true, mmm
[Instrumental Break]
C E Am F Fm
[Verse 2]
C E Am
You called me again, drunk in your Benz
F Fm
Drivin' home under the influence
C E Am
You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath
F Fm
'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' friends
C E
I don't relate to you
Am F
I don't relate to you, no
C E
'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty
Am F
You made me hate this city
[Bridge]
C E
And I don't talk shit about you on the internet
Am F
Never told anyone anything bad
C E
'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything
Am F
And all that you did was make me fuckin' sad
C E
So don't waste the time I don't have
Am F
And don't try to make me feel bad
C E
I could talk about every time that you showed up on time
Am F
But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did
C E
Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I
Am F
Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid
[Outro]
C E
You ruined everything good
Am F
Always said you were misunderstood
C E
Made all my moments your own
Am F
Just fuckin' leave me alone
||: C E Am F :|| X2
