Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish: I Don't Relate To You

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

[Intro]

G

[Chorus]

N.C. C

When I'm away from you

E

I'm happier than ever

Am

Wish I could explain it better

Dm G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Verse 1]

C

Give me a day or two

E

To think of something clever

Am

To write myself a letter

Dm G

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

C

Do you read my interviews?

E

Or do you skip my avenue?

Am

When you said you were passin' through

C#m75

Was I even on your way?

C

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

E

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

Am

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

C#m75

And I'd end up more afraid

E

Don't say it isn't fair

Am D

You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable, ooh

Dm G

So if you really wanna know

[Chorus]

C

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

E

I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)

Am

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

Dm G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Instrumental Break]

C E Am F Fm

[Verse 2]

C E Am

You called me again, drunk in your Benz

F Fm

Drivin' home under the influence

C E Am

You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath

F Fm

'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' friends

C E

I don't relate to you

Am F

I don't relate to you, no

C E

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

Am F

You made me hate this city

[Bridge]

C E

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

Am F

Never told anyone anything bad

C E

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

Am F

And all that you did was make me fuckin' sad

C E

So don't waste the time I don't have

Am F

And don't try to make me feel bad

C E

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

Am F

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

C E

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I

Am F

Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid

[Outro]

C E

You ruined everything good

Am F

Always said you were misunderstood

C E

Made all my moments your own

Am F

Just fuckin' leave me alone

||: C E Am F :|| X2

