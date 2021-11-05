Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, dari Kunci C: I Know You're Somewhere Out There
Berikut ini chord gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci C: I know you're somewhere out there, Somewhere far away. I want you back.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Talking to The Moon yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.
Lagu Talking to The Moon tergabung dalam album Doo-Wops & Hooligans yang rilis 2010.
Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lagu Talking to The Moon di kanal YouTube-nya pada 10 Februari 2017.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars
[Verse]
C
I know you're somewhere out there
E7
Somewhere far away
Am G
I want you back
F
I want you back
C
My neighbors think I'm crazy
E7
But they don't understand
Am G
You're all I have
F
You're all I have
[Chorus]
Dm G
At night when the stars
Dm
light up my room
G
I sit by myself
F G Am
Talking to the Moon
F G Am
Try to get to You
F
In hopes you're on
G
the other side
Am G Am
Talking to me too
G F
Or am I a fool
G
who sits alone
Am G
Talking to the moon
D
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
[Verse]
C
I'm feeling like I'm famous
E7
The talk of the town
Am G
They say I've gone mad
F
Yeah, I've gone mad
C
But they don't know what I know
E7
Cause when the sun goes down
Am G
Someone's talking back
F
Yeah, they're talking back Ohhh
[Chorus]
Dm G
At night when the stars
Dm
light up my room
G
I sit by myself
F G Am
Talking to the Moon
F G Am
Try to get to You
F
In hopes you're on
G
the other side
Am G Am
Talking to me too
G F
Or am I a fool
G
who sits alone
Talking to the moon
[Interlude]
Dm C Dm
Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...
G
Do you ever hear me calling?
Dm C Dm
(Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...)
[Chorus]
G F G Am
'Cause every night I'm talking to the moon
F G Am
Still trying to get to you
F G C G Am
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too
F G Am C D
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? Ohoooo...
[Outro]
C
I know you're somewhere out there
E7
Somewhere far away
