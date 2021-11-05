Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, dari Kunci C: I Know You're Somewhere Out There

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars

Berikut ini chord gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci C: I know you're somewhere out there, Somewhere far away. I want you back.

Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars
Freepik
Simak chord gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci C, di artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Talking to The Moon yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Lagu Talking to The Moon tergabung dalam album Doo-Wops & Hooligans yang rilis 2010.

Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lagu Talking to The Moon di kanal YouTube-nya pada 10 Februari 2017.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars

[Verse]

C
I know you're somewhere out there

E7
Somewhere far away

Am             G
I want you back

F
I want you back

C
My neighbors think I'm crazy

E7
But they don't understand

Am               G
You're all I have

F
You're all I have

[Chorus]

Dm                     G
At night when the stars

                Dm
light up my room

               G
I sit by myself

               F G Am
Talking to the Moon

             F G Am
Try to get to You

   F
In hopes you're on

    G
the other side

Am      G     Am
Talking to me too

   G       F
Or am I a fool

         G
who sits alone

               Am  G
Talking to the moon

D
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

[Verse]

C
I'm feeling like I'm famous

E7
The talk of the town

Am             G
They say I've gone mad

F
Yeah, I've gone mad

C
But they don't know what I know

E7
Cause when the sun goes down

Am               G
Someone's talking back

F
Yeah, they're talking back Ohhh

[Chorus]

Dm                     G
At night when the stars

                Dm
light up my room

               G
I sit by myself

               F G Am
Talking to the Moon

              F G Am
Try to get to You

   F
In hopes you're on

    G
the other side

Am      G     Am
Talking to me too

   G       F
Or am I a fool

         G
who sits alone

Talking to the moon

[Interlude]

Dm      C      Dm
Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...

G
Do you ever hear me calling?

Dm      C      Dm
(Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...)

[Chorus]

G                                      F G Am
'Cause every night I'm talking to the moon

                        F G Am
Still trying to get to you

    F                        G     C      G     Am
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too

            F             G                      Am   C    D
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?      Ohoooo...

[Outro]

C
I know you're somewhere out there

E7
Somewhere far away

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
