Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, dari Kunci C: I Know You're Somewhere Out There

Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars

[Verse]

C

I know you're somewhere out there

E7

Somewhere far away

Am G

I want you back

F

I want you back

C

My neighbors think I'm crazy

E7

But they don't understand

Am G

You're all I have

F

You're all I have

[Chorus]

Dm G

At night when the stars

Dm

light up my room

G

I sit by myself

F G Am

Talking to the Moon

F G Am

Try to get to You

F

In hopes you're on

G

the other side

Am G Am

Talking to me too

G F

Or am I a fool

G

who sits alone

Am G

Talking to the moon

D

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

[Verse]

C

I'm feeling like I'm famous

E7

The talk of the town

Am G

They say I've gone mad

F

Yeah, I've gone mad

C

But they don't know what I know

E7

Cause when the sun goes down

Am G

Someone's talking back

F

Yeah, they're talking back Ohhh

[Chorus]

Dm G

At night when the stars

Dm

light up my room

G

I sit by myself

F G Am

Talking to the Moon

F G Am

Try to get to You

F

In hopes you're on

G

the other side

Am G Am

Talking to me too

G F

Or am I a fool

G

who sits alone

Talking to the moon

[Interlude]

Dm C Dm

Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...

G

Do you ever hear me calling?

Dm C Dm

(Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...)

[Chorus]

G F G Am

'Cause every night I'm talking to the moon

F G Am

Still trying to get to you

F G C G Am

In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too

F G Am C D

Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? Ohoooo...

[Outro]

C

I know you're somewhere out there

E7

Somewhere far away

