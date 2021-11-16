Chord dan Lirik Lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars, Kunci dari C: If You Ever Leave Me Baby

Breaking News:

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu It Will Rain yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars - Simak chord lagu It Will Rain yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu It Will Rain yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars merilis lagu It Will Rain pada 2011, lalu.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars:

[Verse 1]

C                      Em
If you ever leave me baby
C                         Em
Leave some morphine at my door
Dm                                     Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
Dm                                       G
To realize what we used to have, we don't,
Have it anymore
C                              Em
There's no religion that could save me
C                                      Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh
Dm                                     Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Dm                                      G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

[Reff]
      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

[Verse 2]
C -once                     Em -once...then mute
I'll never be your Mother's favorite
C                                    Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh
Dm                                       Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing
        Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl
                 G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
            C                                   Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh
C                                          Em
But little by little watch me change their minds
                 Dm                              Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y
                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]
      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

[Verse 3]
              F                       Em
Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
          F                       Em
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]
(*Single strum each chord, here on out*)
      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

