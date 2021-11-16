Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Mamamia, Let Me Go
Berikut adalah chord gitar dari lagu Bohemian Rhapsody milik Queen yang sangat terkenal.
Lagu ini dimuat di dalam album yang berjudul "A Night at the Opera" dan rilis pada tahun 1975.
Selain itu lagu Bohemian Rhapsody merupakan soundtrack dari film arahan Bryan Singer dengan judul yang sama.
[Intro]
Em7
Is this the real life
A7
Is this just fantasy
D7 Am7 D7
Caught in a landslide
G
No escape from reality
Em
Open your eyes
G7 C
Look up to the skies and see
Am D7
I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
G# G. F#. G
Because I’m easy come, easy go,
G#. G. F#. G
little high, little low,
C. G/B Bbdim7 D7/A
Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me,
G
To me
[Verse]
G Em
Mama, just killed a man,
Am
Put a gun against his head,
Am D
Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead,
G Em
Mama, life had just begun,
Am. Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E
But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away
C G Am
Mama oooh,
Dm
Didn’t mean to make you cry
G C
If I’m not back again this time tomorrow
G Am Fm C
Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters
G
[Verse]
G Em
Too late, my time has come
Am
Sends shivers down my spine
Am D
Body’s aching all the time,
G Em
Goodbye everybody - I’ve got to go
Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
C. G Am
Mama oooh (anyway the wind blows)
Dm
I don’t want to die,
G C
I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all
[Solo]
| C G | Am | Dm | G |
| C G | Am | Dm | Bb Bb A G# G | F# |
[Interlude 1]
B F# F F# B F# F
I see a little silhouetto of a man,
F# B F# B F# F F# B F#
Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango
A# F A C# F#
Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me
N.C.
Galileo, Galileo
N.C.
Galileo, Galileo
N.C.
Galileo, Figaro - Magnifico
G# G F# G G# G F# G
I’m just a poor boy, no-body loves me
F C Cdim C F C Cdim C
He’s just a poor boy from a poor family
F C/E D G F C/E D#dim Dm7
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
G# G F# G G# G F# G C G
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah!
C G G C G
No, we will not let you go. Bismillah!
G G C G G
We will not let you go. Bismillah! We will not let you go.
G G D#7
Will not let you go. Will not let you go. Ahhhhhhhhhhh
G#m F# B A# D# G C N.C.
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, Oh, mama mia, mama mia
C G C F B Em G
Mama mia, let me go. Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me,
[Riff]
| C | C | C | D |
[Interlude 2]
G C G Bb
So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye
G C F
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Dm G Dm G
Oh, baby - can’t do this to me, baby
Dm G Dm G C
Just gotta get out - just gotta get right outta here
[Riff/Instrumental]
| (C) | C | C | D | N.C.|
| Ab | F | G | G | G |
| C G | Am E Am | E Am G C | B Em | F C |
[Outro]
Am Em
Nothing really matters,
Am Em
Anyone can see,
Am Fm F/G C
Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me,
[Instrumental]
| (C) F/C | C Cdim |
| G/B Gm/Bb | A Bbdim | A A7 D |
[Coda]
G D/F# Ddim/F Em7 D
Any way the wind blows…
