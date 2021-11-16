Chord Gitar Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Mamamia, Let Me Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu Bohemian Rhapsody karya Queen.

Lagu ini dimuat di dalam album yang berjudul "A Night at the Opera" dan rilis pada tahun 1975.

Selain itu lagu Bohemian Rhapsody merupakan soundtrack dari film arahan Bryan Singer dengan judul yang sama.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

[Intro]

Em7

Is this the real life

A7

Is this just fantasy

D7 Am7 D7

Caught in a landslide

G

No escape from reality

Em

Open your eyes

G7 C

Look up to the skies and see

Am D7

I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

G# G. F#. G

Because I’m easy come, easy go,

G#. G. F#. G

little high, little low,

C. G/B Bbdim7 D7/A

Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me,

G

To me

[Verse]

G Em

Mama, just killed a man,

Am

Put a gun against his head,

Am D

Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead,

G Em

Mama, life had just begun,

Am. Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E

But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away

C G Am

Mama oooh,

Dm

Didn’t mean to make you cry

G C

If I’m not back again this time tomorrow

G Am Fm C

Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

G

[Verse]

G Em

Too late, my time has come

Am

Sends shivers down my spine

Am D

Body’s aching all the time,

G Em

Goodbye everybody - I’ve got to go

Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

C. G Am

Mama oooh (anyway the wind blows)

Dm

I don’t want to die,

G C

I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all

[Solo]

| C G | Am | Dm | G |

| C G | Am | Dm | Bb Bb A G# G | F# |

[Interlude 1]

B F# F F# B F# F

I see a little silhouetto of a man,

F# B F# B F# F F# B F#

Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango

A# F A C# F#

Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me

N.C.

Galileo, Galileo

N.C.

Galileo, Galileo

N.C.

Galileo, Figaro - Magnifico

G# G F# G G# G F# G

I’m just a poor boy, no-body loves me

F C Cdim C F C Cdim C

He’s just a poor boy from a poor family

F C/E D G F C/E D#dim Dm7

Spare him his life from this monstrosity

G# G F# G G# G F# G C G

Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah!

C G G C G

No, we will not let you go. Bismillah!

G G C G G

We will not let you go. Bismillah! We will not let you go.

G G D#7

Will not let you go. Will not let you go. Ahhhhhhhhhhh

G#m F# B A# D# G C N.C.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, Oh, mama mia, mama mia

C G C F B Em G

Mama mia, let me go. Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me,

[Riff]

| C | C | C | D |

[Interlude 2]

G C G Bb

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye

G C F

So you think you can love me and leave me to die

Dm G Dm G

Oh, baby - can’t do this to me, baby

Dm G Dm G C

Just gotta get out - just gotta get right outta here

[Riff/Instrumental]

| (C) | C | C | D | N.C.|

| Ab | F | G | G | G |

| C G | Am E Am | E Am G C | B Em | F C |

[Outro]

Am Em

Nothing really matters,

Am Em

Anyone can see,

Am Fm F/G C

Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me,

[Instrumental]

| (C) F/C | C Cdim |

| G/B Gm/Bb | A Bbdim | A A7 D |

[Coda]

G D/F# Ddim/F Em7 D

Any way the wind blows…

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mawar Hitam - Tipe-X: Kau Mawar Hitam Harummu Kepedihan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns To Rock, Kunci Mudah dari C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu First Love - Nikka Costa, Viral di TikTok: Its My First Love

(Tribunnews.com)