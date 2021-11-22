Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Perfect Time - Sheila On 7: There is Always a Way For Love

Lagu Perfect Time ini termuat di album Berlayar, dirilis So7 pada 2011 silam. Berikut chord Perfect Time dari Sheila On 7

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Perfect Time - Sheila On 7: There is Always a Way For Love
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Sheila On 7 memeriahkan panggung The 90s Festival yang digelar di Gambir EXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat pada Minggu (24/11/2019). | Berikut chord Perfect Time dari Sheila On 7 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord Perfect Time, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Sheila On 7.

Lagu Perfect Time ini termuat di album Berlayar, dirilis So7 pada 2011 silam.

Di album ini termuat pula lagu hits So7 seperti Hari Bersamanya, Pasti Ku Bisa serta Hujan Turun. 

Berikut chord Perfect Time dari Sheila On 7

[Intro]
F C F C    2x

[Verse 1]
Em                     F
tonight is the perfect time
G                  F
pack my things and try
Em               Dm    C
remember all the words that went bad

Em                     F
these hands you should hold
G                     F
this heart you should keep
Em             Dm
let the stars above us
C
replace all the falling tears

[Bridge]
Am                       Bm
would it be better if we were never near
C                     D
knowing you more has always been my fear
      F
lets say goodbye to find a better place
 G
before its too late

[Refrain]
C                 G
there is always a way for love
Bb                   Am
but sometimes not on the same road
Bm
dreaming is the only land
G
fits for you and me

[Refrain]
C                 G
there is always a way for love
Bb                   Am
but sometimes not on the same road
Bm
dreaming is the only land
G
fits for you and me

[Interlude]
F C F G
F C F G

[Bridge]
Am                       Bm
would it be better if we were never near
C                     D
knowing you more has always been my fear
      F
lets say goodbye to find a better place
 G
before its too late

[Refrain]
C                 G
there is always a way for love
Bb                   Am
but sometimes not on the same road
Bm
dreaming is the only land
G
fits for you and me

[Outro]
C Bm Bb Am Dm G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Betapa - Sheila On 7: Seminggu Setelah Kau Pergi

Baca juga: Chord Berlayar Denganku - Sheila On 7: Hidup Bukan Tuk Berdiam Diri

Baca juga: Chord Hari Bersamanya - Sheila On 7: Beri Aku Kekuatan Tuk Menatap Matanya

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar Sheila On 7

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Perfect Time - Sheila On 7
Chord Perfect Time
Sheila On 7
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan