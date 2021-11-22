Chord Perfect Time - Sheila On 7: There is Always a Way For Love

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord Perfect Time, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Sheila On 7.

Lagu Perfect Time ini termuat di album Berlayar, dirilis So7 pada 2011 silam.

Di album ini termuat pula lagu hits So7 seperti Hari Bersamanya, Pasti Ku Bisa serta Hujan Turun.

Berikut chord Perfect Time dari Sheila On 7

[Intro]

F C F C 2x



[Verse 1]

Em F

tonight is the perfect time

G F

pack my things and try

Em Dm C

remember all the words that went bad



Em F

these hands you should hold

G F

this heart you should keep

Em Dm

let the stars above us

C

replace all the falling tears



[Bridge]

Am Bm

would it be better if we were never near

C D

knowing you more has always been my fear

F

lets say goodbye to find a better place

G

before its too late



[Refrain]

C G

there is always a way for love

Bb Am

but sometimes not on the same road

Bm

dreaming is the only land

G

fits for you and me



[Refrain]

C G

there is always a way for love

Bb Am

but sometimes not on the same road

Bm

dreaming is the only land

G

fits for you and me



[Interlude]

F C F G

F C F G



[Bridge]

Am Bm

would it be better if we were never near

C D

knowing you more has always been my fear

F

lets say goodbye to find a better place

G

before its too late



[Refrain]

C G

there is always a way for love

Bb Am

but sometimes not on the same road

Bm

dreaming is the only land

G

fits for you and me



[Outro]

C Bm Bb Am Dm G

