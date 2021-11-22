Chord Gitar
Chord Perfect Time - Sheila On 7: There is Always a Way For Love
Lagu Perfect Time ini termuat di album Berlayar, dirilis So7 pada 2011 silam. Berikut chord Perfect Time dari Sheila On 7
[Intro]
F C F C 2x
[Verse 1]
Em F
tonight is the perfect time
G F
pack my things and try
Em Dm C
remember all the words that went bad
Em F
these hands you should hold
G F
this heart you should keep
Em Dm
let the stars above us
C
replace all the falling tears
[Bridge]
Am Bm
would it be better if we were never near
C D
knowing you more has always been my fear
F
lets say goodbye to find a better place
G
before its too late
[Refrain]
C G
there is always a way for love
Bb Am
but sometimes not on the same road
Bm
dreaming is the only land
G
fits for you and me
[Refrain]
C G
there is always a way for love
Bb Am
but sometimes not on the same road
Bm
dreaming is the only land
G
fits for you and me
[Interlude]
F C F G
F C F G
[Bridge]
Am Bm
would it be better if we were never near
C D
knowing you more has always been my fear
F
lets say goodbye to find a better place
G
before its too late
[Refrain]
C G
there is always a way for love
Bb Am
but sometimes not on the same road
Bm
dreaming is the only land
G
fits for you and me
[Outro]
C Bm Bb Am Dm G
