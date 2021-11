Chord Gitar We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift: I Remember When We Broke Up

Berikut ini Chord Gitar We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together dari Taylor Swift.

Chord Gitar We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

F C G Am

[Verse 1]

F C

I remember when we broke up the first time

G Am

Saying This is it, I've had enough 'cause like

F C

We hadn't seen each other in a month

G Am

When you said you needed space, What?

F C

Then you come around again and say

G Am

Baby, I miss you and I swear I'm gonna change

F C

Trust me, remember how that lasted for a day

G Am

I say I hate you, we break up you call me I love you

[Pre-Chorus]

F C G Am

Ooooooooooooooh we called it off again last night

F C G Am

But ooooooooooooh this time I'm telling you, I'm telling you

[Chorus]

F C G Am (G)

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am (G)

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am (G)

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

F C G Am F C

But we are never ever ever ever getting back together

G Am

Like ever

[Verse 2]

F C

I'm really gonna miss you picking fights

G Am

And me falling for it screaming that I'm right

F C

And you would hide away and find your piece of mind

G Am

With some indie record that's much cooler than mine

[Pre-Chorus]

F C G Am

Ooooooooh you called me up again tonight

F C G Am

But ooooooooooh this time I'm telling you, I'm telling you

[Chorus]

F C G Am (G)

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am (G)

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am (G)

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

F C G Am F

But we are never ever ever ever getting back together

F C G Am F C G Am

[Bridge]

F C G Am

I used to think that we were forever ever ever

F C G Am

And I used to say never say never

F C G

Huh so he calls me up and he's like I still love you

Am F C

And I'm like I just I mean this is exhausting you know

G

We are never getting back together like ever

[Chorus]

F C G Am (G)

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am (G)

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am (G)

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

F C G Am (G)

But we are never ever ever ever getting back together

F C G Am

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am

We are never ever ever getting back together

F C G Am

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

F C G Am

But we are never ever ever ever getting back together

