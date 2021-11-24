Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg: You Could Travel the World

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg berjudul California Gurls.

Lagu California Gurls dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Katy Perry.

Dalam lagu ini, ia berkolaborasi dengan rapper Amerika, Snoop Dogg.

Diketahui lagu California Gurls dirilis pada 2010 dan diambil dari album, Teenage Dream.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg:

[Verse 1]

F#m A A C#m

I know a place

G#m A A C#m

Where the grass is really greener

G#m A A C#m

Warm, wet and wild

G#m A A C#m

There must be something in the water

G#m A A C#m

Sipping, gin and juice

G#m A A C#m

Laying underneath the palm trees

G#m A A C#m

The boys, break their necks

G#m A B C#m

Trying to creep a little sneak peek, at us

[Bridge]

B C#m

You could travel the world

A

But nothing comes close to the golden coast

B C#m

Once you party with us

A

You’ll be falling in love oh ohohohohoh

[Chorus]

D/F# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re unforgettable

E/G# A B C#m

Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top

E/G# A B C#m

Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh ohohohohoh

E/G# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re undeniable

E/G# A B C#m

Fine, fresh, fierce, we got it on lock

E/G# A B C#m

West coast represent, now put your hands up

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh Ohohohohoh

[Verse 2]

G#m A A C#m

Sex on a beach G#m A A C#m

We get sand in our stilettos

G#m A A C#m

We freak in my jeep G#m A A C#m

Snoop Doggy Dogg on the stereo

[Bridge]

B C#m

You could travel the world

A

But nothing comes close to the golden coast

B C#m

Once you party with us

A

You’ll be falling in love oh ohohohohoh

[Chorus]

D/F# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re unforgettable

E/G# A B C#m

Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top

E/G# A B C#m

Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh ohohohohoh

E/G# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re undeniable

E/G# A B C#m

Fine, fresh, fierce, we got it on lock

E/G# A B C#m

West coast represent, now put your hands up

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh Ohohohohoh

