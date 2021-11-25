Chord Gitar To Be Loved - Adele, dari Kunci C: I Built a House for a Love to Grow, I Was So Young

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar To Be Loved - Adele
Berikut ini Chord Gitar To Be Loved - Adele, mulai dari Kunci C: I built a house for a love to grow, I was so young that it was hard to know.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu To Be Loved yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele.
Adele mengunggah video lirik To Be Loved di kanal YouTube-nya pada 19 November 2021.
Hingga kini, video lirik To Be Loved telah ditonton lebih dari 8 juta kali.
Chord Gitar To Be Loved - Adele
Intro : C..
C Em
I built a house.. for a love to grow..
G Am
I was so young.. that it was hard to know..
F Em
I'm as lost now.. as i was back then..
Dm G
always make a mess of everything..
C Em
it's about time.. that i face myself..
G Am
all i do is bleed.. into someone else..
F Em
painting walls.. with all my secret tears..
Dm G
filling rooms.. with all my hopes and fears..
C G/B Am
but oh.. my, oh.. my..
G F
I'll never learn.. if I never leap..
Em Dm G
I'll always yearn.. if I never speak..
Reff :
C Em F
to.. be loved.. and love..
at the highest count..
G Am G
means to lose.. all the things..
F Fm
I can't live without.. let it be known..
C Em
that I.. will choose.. to lose..
F
it's a sacrifice..
G Am G
but i.. can't live a lie..
F Fm
let it be known.. let it be known..
C G F
that i tried..
C Em
I'm so afraid.. but i'm open wide..
G Am
I'll be the one.. to catch myself this time..
F Em
tryna learn.. to lean into it all..
Dm G
ain't it funny how.. the mighty fall..
C Em
looking back.. i don't regret a thing..
G Am
yeah, i took some bad turns.. that i am owning..
F Em
I'll stand still and let the storm pass by..
Dm G
keep my heart safe till the time feels right..
C G/B Am
but oh.. my, oh.. my..
G F
I'll never learn.. if I never leap..
Em Dm G
I'll always yearn.. if I never speak..
Reff :
C Em F
to.. be loved.. and love..
at the highest count..
G Am G
means to lose.. all the things..
F Fm
I can't live without.. let it be known..
C Em
that I.. will choose.. to lose..
F
it's a sacrifice..
G Am G
but i.. can't live a lie..
F Fm
let it be known.. let it be known..
Am G#aug
that I cried.. for you
G D
even started lying.. to you..
Dm Em
what a thing to do..
F G
all because I.. wanted..
Reff :
C Em F
to.. be loved.. and love..
at the highest count..
G Am G
means to lose.. all the things..
F
I can't live without..
Fm
let it be known.. known.. known..
C Em
that I.. will choose.. i will..
F
lose.. it's a sacrifice..
G Am G
but I.. can't live a lie..
F Fm
let it be known.. let it be known..
C Em F G Am G F
that i tried.. that i tried..
Fm C
let it be known.. that i tried..
