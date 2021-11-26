Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton: 3 AM and I'm Still Awake
Berikut ini Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton, Kunci C: 3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Bet You Think About Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton.
Lagu ini rilis dan tergabung dalam album Red (Taylor's Version) 2021.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip I Bet You Think About Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 November 2021 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 20 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton
[Verse 1]
C C/B Am G
3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine
F G
Fast asleep in your city that's better than mine
C C/B Am G
And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree
F G
And I'll bet your friends tell you she's better than me, huh
[Instrumental]
C C/B Am G
F G
[Verse 2]
C C/B Am G
Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles
F G
Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love
C C/B Am G
Oh, they sit around talkin' about the meaning of life
F G
And the book that just saved 'em that I hadn't heard of
[Chorus]
F C
But now that we're done and it's over
F C
I bet you couldn't believe
Am G
When you realized I'm harder to forget than I was to leave
C C/B Am G F G
And I bet you think about me
[Verse 3]
C C/B Am G
You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community
F G
Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills
C C/B Am G
I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn't a mansion
F G
Just livin' room dancin' and kitchen table bills
[Verse 4]
C C/B Am G
But you know what they say, you can't help who you fall for
F G
And you and I fell like an early spring snow
C C/B Am G
But reality crept in, you said we're too different
F G
You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes
[Chorus]
F C
Mr. Superior Thinkin'
F C
Do you have all the space that you need?
Am G
I don't have to be your shrink to know that you'll never be happy
C C/B Am G F
And I bet you think about me
[Post-Chorus]
G C C/B
I bet you think about me, yes
Am G F G
I bet you think about me
[Bridge]
F C
Oh, block it all out
G
The voices so loud, sayin'
Am G F
"Why did you let her go?"
C
Does it make you feel sad
G
That the love that you're lookin' for
F
Is the love that you had?
[Verse 5]
C C/B Am G
Now you're out in the world, searchin' for your soul
F G
Scared not to be hip, scared to get old
C C/B Am G
Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free
F G
Was when none of that shit mattered 'cause you were with me
[Chorus]
F C
But now that we're done and it's over
F C
I bet it's hard to believe
Am G
That it turned out I'm harder to forget than I was to leave
C C/B Am G F
And, yeah, I bet you think about me
[Post-Chorus]
G C C/B
I bet you think about me, yes
Am G F
I bet you think about me
[Outro]
G C C/B
I bet you think about me when you're out
Am G F
At your cool indie music concerts every week
G C C/B
I bet you think about me in your house
Am G F
With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch
G C C/B
I bet you think about me when you say
Am G F
"Oh my God, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"
G C
I bet you think about me
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Duka - Last Child, Kunci Mulai dari F
Baca juga: Chord Gitar We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift: I Remember When We Broke Up
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran: We Can Go Where Our Eyes Can Take Us
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya