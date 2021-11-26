Breaking News:

Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton: 3 AM and I'm Still Awake

Berikut ini Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton, Kunci C: 3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine.

Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton: 3 AM and I'm Still Awake
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Simak Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton, mulai dari Kunci C berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Bet You Think About Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton.

Lagu ini rilis dan tergabung dalam album Red (Taylor's Version) 2021.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip I Bet You Think About Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 November 2021 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 20 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton

[Verse 1]

     C                 C/B                   Am                       G
3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine

             F                                         G
Fast asleep in your city that's better than mine

                C                   C/B          Am         G
And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree

               F                                                      G
And I'll bet your friends tell you she's better than me, huh

[Instrumental]

C C/B Am G
F                G

[Verse 2]

               C            C/B                  Am                  G
Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles

                    F                                         G
Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love

                 C                   C/B                        Am            G
Oh, they sit around talkin' about the meaning of life

                   F                                                     G
And the book that just saved 'em that I hadn't heard of

[Chorus]

          F                                                 C
But now that we're done and it's over

F                                    C
I bet you couldn't believe

                       Am                                                                    G
When you realized I'm harder to forget than I was to leave

                                                  C C/B Am G F     G
And I bet you think about me

[Verse 3]

                   C           C/B                Am           G
You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community

F                                                G
Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills

             C               C/B                Am             G
I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn't a mansion

          F                                         G
Just livin' room dancin' and kitchen table bills

[Verse 4]

        C                                 C/B                   Am                     G
But you know what they say, you can't help who you fall for

          F                                    G
And you and I fell like an early spring snow

          C         C/B               Am                        G
But reality crept in, you said we're too different

             F                                                           G
You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes

[Chorus]

F                         C
Mr. Superior Thinkin'

                 F                                               C
Do you have all the space that you need?

               Am                                                                                        G
I don't have to be your shrink to know that you'll never be happy

                                                C C/B Am G        F
And I bet you think about me

[Post-Chorus]

G                                    C    C/B
I bet you think about me, yes

Am G         F                   G
I bet you think about me

[Bridge]

F          C
Oh, block it all out

            G
The voices so loud, sayin'

Am                   G            F
"Why did you let her go?"

                  C
Does it make you feel sad

                   G
That the love that you're lookin' for

                                      F
Is the love that you had?

[Verse 5]

                       C               C/B        Am                         G
Now you're out in the world, searchin' for your soul

               F                         G
Scared not to be hip, scared to get old

                 C                     C/B               Am                   G
Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free

                      F                                                          G
Was when none of that shit mattered 'cause you were with me

[Chorus]

          F                                                   C
But now that we're done and it's over

F                                 C
I bet it's hard to believe

               Am                                                                           G
That it turned out I'm harder to forget than I was to leave

                                                           C C/B Am G       F
And, yeah, I bet you think about me

[Post-Chorus]

G                                     C    C/B
I bet you think about me, yes

Am G         F
I bet you think about me

[Outro]

G                                    C                          C/B
I bet you think about me when you're out

              Am               G                                F
At your cool indie music concerts every week

G                                     C                  C/B
I bet you think about me in your house

                     Am          G                          F
With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch

G                                    C                      C/B
I bet you think about me when you say

               Am                 G                                 F
"Oh my God, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"

G                                      C
I bet you think about me

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
