Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez: The Bed's Getting Cold
Berikut chord gitar lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Selena Gomez.
Penulis: Inza Maliana
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Selena Gomez.
Lagu berjudul The Heart Wants What It Wants dirilis pada tahun 2014.
Lagu ini kemudian dimuat dalam album kompilasi milik Gomez berjudul For You.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo: All I Want Is A Good Guy
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin Him Is Like Drivin a New Maserati Down a Dead End Street
Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez:
Intro:
C Am Em D
C
You got me sipping on something
Am
I can't compare to nothing
Em
I've ever known I'm hoping
G
That after this fever I'll survive
C
I know I'm acting a bit crazy
Am
Strung out, a little bit hazy
Em
Hand over heart, I'm praying
G
That I'm gonna make it out alive
C
The bed's getting cold and you're not here
Am
The future that we hold is so unclear
Em
But I'm not alive until you call
G
And I'll bet the odds against it all
C
Save your advice 'cause I won't hear
Am
You might be right but I don't care
Em G
There's a million reasons why I should give you up
D C Am
But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
Em G
The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
C
You got me scattered in pieces
Am
Shining like stars and screaming
Em
Lightening me up like Venus
G
But then you disappear and make me wait
C
And every second's like torture
Am
Heroin drip, no more so
Em
Finding a way to let go
G
Baby baby no I can't escape
C
The bed's getting cold and you're not here
Am
The future that we hold is so unclear
Em
But I'm not alive until you call
G
And I'll bet the odds against it all
C
Save your advice 'cause I won't hear
Am
You might be right but I don't care
Em G
There's a million reasons why I should give you up
D C Am
But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
Em G
The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
C Am
The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
Em G
The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
C Am
This is a modern fairy-tale
Em
No happy endings
G
No wind in our sails
C Am
But I can't imagine a life without
Em
Breathless moments
G
Breaking me down, down, down, down
C*
The bed's getting cold and you're not here
Am*
The future that we hold is so unclear
Em*
But I'm not alive until you call
G*
And I'll bet the odds against it all
C
Save your advice 'cause I won't hear
Am
You might be right but I don't care
Em G
There's a million reasons why I should give you up
D C Am
But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
Em G
The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
C Am
But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
Em G
The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants
C
The heart wants what it wants baby
Am
It wants what it wants baby
Em
It wants what it wants
G
It wants what it wants
C
The heart wants what it wants baby
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
The Heart Wants What It Wants
The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez
Chord Gitar The Heart Wants What It Wants
Selena Gomez
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Terlukis Indah - Rizki Febian feat Ziva Magnolya, Kunci Dimulai dari D
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo: All I Want Is A Good Guy
|3. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Madiun Ngawi - Denny Caknan feat Yeni Inka, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya
|4. Chord Separuh Nafas - Dewa 19: Kau Hancurkan Diriku Bila Kau Tinggalkan Aku
|5. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sri Minggat - Denny Caknan ft Danang: Ndang Balio Sri, Ndang Balio