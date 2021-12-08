Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez: The Bed's Getting Cold

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Selena Gomez.

Lagu berjudul The Heart Wants What It Wants dirilis pada tahun 2014.

Lagu ini kemudian dimuat dalam album kompilasi milik Gomez berjudul For You.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez:

Intro:

C Am Em D

C

You got me sipping on something

Am

I can't compare to nothing

Em

I've ever known I'm hoping

G

That after this fever I'll survive

C

I know I'm acting a bit crazy

Am

Strung out, a little bit hazy

Em

Hand over heart, I'm praying

G

That I'm gonna make it out alive

C

The bed's getting cold and you're not here

Am

The future that we hold is so unclear

Em

But I'm not alive until you call

G

And I'll bet the odds against it all

C

Save your advice 'cause I won't hear

Am

You might be right but I don't care

Em G

There's a million reasons why I should give you up

D C Am

But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

Em G

The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

C

You got me scattered in pieces

Am

Shining like stars and screaming

Em

Lightening me up like Venus

G

But then you disappear and make me wait

C

And every second's like torture

Am

Heroin drip, no more so

Em

Finding a way to let go

G

Baby baby no I can't escape

C

The bed's getting cold and you're not here

Am

The future that we hold is so unclear

Em

But I'm not alive until you call

G

And I'll bet the odds against it all

C

Save your advice 'cause I won't hear

Am

You might be right but I don't care

Em G

There's a million reasons why I should give you up

D C Am

But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

Em G

The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

C Am

The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

Em G

The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

C Am

This is a modern fairy-tale

Em

No happy endings

G

No wind in our sails

C Am

But I can't imagine a life without

Em

Breathless moments

G

Breaking me down, down, down, down

C*

The bed's getting cold and you're not here

Am*

The future that we hold is so unclear

Em*

But I'm not alive until you call

G*

And I'll bet the odds against it all

C

Save your advice 'cause I won't hear

Am

You might be right but I don't care

Em G

There's a million reasons why I should give you up

D C Am

But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

Em G

The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

C Am

But the heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

Em G

The heart wants what it wa-a-a-a-ants

C

The heart wants what it wants baby

Am

It wants what it wants baby

Em

It wants what it wants

G

It wants what it wants

C

The heart wants what it wants baby

