Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' Him Is Like Drivin' a New Maserati Down a Dead End Street

Berikut ini Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati down a dead end street faster than the wind, passionate as sin.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' Him Is Like Drivin' a New Maserati Down a Dead End Street
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati down a dead end street faster than the wind, passionate as sin. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Red yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Red di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Juli 2013.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album berjudul Red 2012.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift

**

F  Am  G

                    F                 Am
Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati

                G
Down a dead end street

F                           Am
Faster than the wind, passionate as sin

         G
Ended so suddenly

                    F
Loving him is like, tryin' to change your mind

            Am                         G
Once you're already flying through the free fall

         F                  Am
Like the colors in autumn so bright

                 G          N.C.
Just before they lose it all

[Reff]

               F                    C
Losing him was blue, like I'd never known

                G
Missing him was dark grey, all alone

                   F                       Am
Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody

          G
You never met

                   F
But loving him was red

          Am        G
Re ee ed, re ee ed, re ee ed

               F
Lovin' him was red

          Am        G
Re ee ed, re ee ed, re ee ed

*

                       F                      Am
Touching him was like, realizing all you ever wanted

                   G
Was right there in front of you

                       F                       Am
Memorizing him was as, easy as knowin' all the words

                    G
To your old favorite song

                           F
Fighting with him was like tryin' to solve a

              Am                           G
Crossword and realizing there's no right answer

                        F                        Am
Regretting him was like wishing you never found out

                       G
That love could be that strong

[Reff]

               F                    C
Losing him was blue, like I'd never known

                G
Missing him was dark grey, all alone

                   F                       Am
Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody

          G
You never met

                   F
But loving him was red

          Am           G
Re ee ed, re ee ed, oh red, re ee ed

        F              Am
Burnin' red, re ee ed, re ee ed

G
Re ee ed,

                         F               C
Remembering him comes in flashbacks and echos

                    Am             G
Tellin' myself it's time now gotta let go

                   F
But moving on from him is impossible

     C                       G
When I still see it all in my, head

            F   Am  G
And burning red

       F      Am  G
Burning was reeeeed

[Reff]

                  F F F N.C.             C C C N.C.
Oh losing him was blue, like I'd never known

                G G G N.C.           G G G
Missing him was dark grey, all alone

                   F                       Am
Forgetting him was like tryin' to know somebody

          G
You never met

                     F
Cause loving him was red

Am          G
Yeah, yeah, red

           F   Am  G
Oh Burning reeeeeeeed

           F                  Am              G
And that's Why he's spinnin' 'round in my head

                              F
Comes back to me, burnin' red

  Am      G
Yeah, yeah

                   F                 Am
His love was like, drivin' a new Maserati

               G
Down a dead end street.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Title - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok: Give Me That Title, Title

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco: Everybody Knows My Name Now

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We Were Both Young when I First Saw You

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Taylor Swift
Red - Taylor Swift
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Kunci Gitar
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan