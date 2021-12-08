Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati down a dead end street faster than the wind, passionate as sin.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Red yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Red di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Juli 2013.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album berjudul Red 2012.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift

**

F Am G

F Am

Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati

G

Down a dead end street

F Am

Faster than the wind, passionate as sin

G

Ended so suddenly

F

Loving him is like, tryin' to change your mind

Am G

Once you're already flying through the free fall

F Am

Like the colors in autumn so bright

G N.C.

Just before they lose it all

[Reff]

F C

Losing him was blue, like I'd never known

G

Missing him was dark grey, all alone

F Am

Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody

G

You never met

F

But loving him was red

Am G

Re ee ed, re ee ed, re ee ed

F

Lovin' him was red

Am G

Re ee ed, re ee ed, re ee ed

*

F Am

Touching him was like, realizing all you ever wanted

G

Was right there in front of you

F Am

Memorizing him was as, easy as knowin' all the words

G

To your old favorite song

F

Fighting with him was like tryin' to solve a

Am G

Crossword and realizing there's no right answer

F Am

Regretting him was like wishing you never found out

G

That love could be that strong

[Reff]

F C

Losing him was blue, like I'd never known

G

Missing him was dark grey, all alone

F Am

Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody

G

You never met

F

But loving him was red

Am G

Re ee ed, re ee ed, oh red, re ee ed

F Am

Burnin' red, re ee ed, re ee ed

G

Re ee ed,

F C

Remembering him comes in flashbacks and echos

Am G

Tellin' myself it's time now gotta let go

F

But moving on from him is impossible

C G

When I still see it all in my, head

F Am G

And burning red

F Am G

Burning was reeeeed

[Reff]

F F F N.C. C C C N.C.

Oh losing him was blue, like I'd never known

G G G N.C. G G G

Missing him was dark grey, all alone

F Am

Forgetting him was like tryin' to know somebody

G

You never met

F

Cause loving him was red

Am G

Yeah, yeah, red

F Am G

Oh Burning reeeeeeeed

F Am G

And that's Why he's spinnin' 'round in my head

F

Comes back to me, burnin' red

Am G

Yeah, yeah

F Am

His love was like, drivin' a new Maserati

G

Down a dead end street.

