Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' Him Is Like Drivin' a New Maserati Down a Dead End Street
Berikut ini Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift: Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati down a dead end street faster than the wind, passionate as sin.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Red yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Red di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Juli 2013.
Lagu ini tergabung dalam album berjudul Red 2012.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Red - Taylor Swift
**
F Am G
F Am
Lovin' him is like, drivin' a new Maserati
G
Down a dead end street
F Am
Faster than the wind, passionate as sin
G
Ended so suddenly
F
Loving him is like, tryin' to change your mind
Am G
Once you're already flying through the free fall
F Am
Like the colors in autumn so bright
G N.C.
Just before they lose it all
[Reff]
F C
Losing him was blue, like I'd never known
G
Missing him was dark grey, all alone
F Am
Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody
G
You never met
F
But loving him was red
Am G
Re ee ed, re ee ed, re ee ed
F
Lovin' him was red
Am G
Re ee ed, re ee ed, re ee ed
*
F Am
Touching him was like, realizing all you ever wanted
G
Was right there in front of you
F Am
Memorizing him was as, easy as knowin' all the words
G
To your old favorite song
F
Fighting with him was like tryin' to solve a
Am G
Crossword and realizing there's no right answer
F Am
Regretting him was like wishing you never found out
G
That love could be that strong
[Reff]
F C
Losing him was blue, like I'd never known
G
Missing him was dark grey, all alone
F Am
Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody
G
You never met
F
But loving him was red
Am G
Re ee ed, re ee ed, oh red, re ee ed
F Am
Burnin' red, re ee ed, re ee ed
G
Re ee ed,
F C
Remembering him comes in flashbacks and echos
Am G
Tellin' myself it's time now gotta let go
F
But moving on from him is impossible
C G
When I still see it all in my, head
F Am G
And burning red
F Am G
Burning was reeeeed
[Reff]
F F F N.C. C C C N.C.
Oh losing him was blue, like I'd never known
G G G N.C. G G G
Missing him was dark grey, all alone
F Am
Forgetting him was like tryin' to know somebody
G
You never met
F
Cause loving him was red
Am G
Yeah, yeah, red
F Am G
Oh Burning reeeeeeeed
F Am G
And that's Why he's spinnin' 'round in my head
F
Comes back to me, burnin' red
Am G
Yeah, yeah
F Am
His love was like, drivin' a new Maserati
G
Down a dead end street.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Title - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok: Give Me That Title, Title
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco: Everybody Knows My Name Now
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We Were Both Young when I First Saw You
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya