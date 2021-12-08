Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Title - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok: Give Me That Title, Title

Chord Gitar
Title - Meghan Trainor
Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dan lirik lagu yang sedang viral di TikTok dari Meghan Trainor berjudul Title.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Meghan Trainor berjudul Title.
Lagu dengan judul Title dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Meghan Trainor.
Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis pada 2014, lalu.
Meski begitu, lagu ini tengah kembali viral di TikTok.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:
[Verse] D If you want my love Bm He gotta do what he does Em A If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips He gotta give it D I know you think I'm cool Bm But I ain't one of the boys Em A No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down I need a little more [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title [Verse] D If it ain't no game Bm I won't be hanging around Em A But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?" D Don't call me boo Bm Like I'm so kind of ghost Em If you don't want me seeking other guys A Well, here's what you need to know [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title [Bridge] D Bm Say I'm a special kind of woman Em A I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing F# Bm Em A Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands D Bm You gotta show me off, off Em A But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone F# Bm Em You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf A I promise something else [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title
