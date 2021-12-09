Chord Gitar Lagu Night Changes - One Direction dengan Lirik: We're Only Getting Older Baby

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Night Changes dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Night Changes dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh grup One Direction.

Dirilis pada 2014, Night Changes masuk dalam daftar lagu di album Four.

Video klip Night Changes tayang di kanal YouTube One Direction pada 21 November 2014, lalu.

Hingga Kamis (9/12/2021), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 471 juta kali.

Kini lagu Night Changes viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: We're only getting older baby, and I've been thinking about it lately

Chord Gitar Lagu Night Changes - One Direction:

[Verse 1]

G

Going out tonight, changes into something red

Em7

Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress

Bm

Everything she never had

D

She’s showing off

G

Driving too fast, moon is breaking through her hair

Em7

She's heading for something that she won’t forget

Bm D

Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Chorus]

C D

We're only getting older baby

C D

And I've been thinking about it lately

C D

Does it ever drive you crazy

G D/F# Em

Just how fast the night changes

C D

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

C D

Disappearing when you wake up

C D

But there’s nothing to be afraid of

G D/F# Em

Even when the night changes

C D G

It will never change me and you

[Verse 2]

G

Chasing her tonight, doubts are running ‘round her head

Em7

He’s waiting, hides behind his cigarette

Bm D

Heart is beating loud, she doesn't want it to stop

G

Moving too fast, moon is lighting up her skin

Em7

She’s falling, doesn't even know it yet

Bm D

Having no regrets is all that she really wants