Ilustrasi - Chord Gitar One Less Lonely Girl - Justin Bieber: I saw so many pretty faces, now all I see is you. Don't need these other pretty faces.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Less Lonely Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.

Lagu in tergabung dalam album One Less Lonely Girl (2009).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar One Less Lonely Girl - Justin Bieber

[Intro]

D A Em G

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

[Verse]

D A

How many I told yous and start overs and shoulders have you cried on before

Em G

How many promises be honest girl, how many tears you let hit the floor

D

How many bags you packed just to take them back

A Em

Tell me that how many either ors, but no more

G

If you let me inside of your inside of your world there'll be one less lonely girl

[Pre-Chorus]

D A Em G

(Oh no) I saw so many pretty faces, now all I see is you

D A Em

(Oh no) Don't need these other pretty faces, cause when you're mine,

G

In the world there's gonna be one less lonely girl

[Chorus]

D A Em

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl,

G D

One less lonely girl, there's gonna be one less lonely girl

A Em

I'm gonna put you first, I'll show you what you're worth

G

If you let me inside your world there's gonna be one less lonely girl

[Verse]

D A

Christmas wasn't merry, 14th of February not one of them spent with you

Em G

How many dinner dates, set dinner plates and he didn't even touch his food

D

How many torn photographs I saw you taping back tell me that

A Em

You couldn't see an open door but no more

G

If you let me inside of your world there'll be one less lonely girl

[Pre-Chorus]

D A Em G

(Oh oh) I saw so many pretty faces, now all I see is you

D A Em

(Oh no) Don't need these other pretty faces, cause when you're mine,

G

In the world there's gonna be one less lonely girl

[Chorus]

D A Em G

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl,

D A Em

I'm gonna put you first, I'll show you what you're worth

G

If you let me inside your world there's gonna be one less lonely girl

[Bridge]

Em G D

I can fix up your broken heart, I can give you a brand new start

A Em

I can make you believe, I just wanna set one girl free to fall

G F

She's free to fall with me, her heart's locked and know what i got the key

G D

I'll take her and leave the world with one less lonely girl

A Em G

Oh oh whoah one less lonely girl

[Chorus]

D A Em

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl,

G D

One less lonely girl, there's gonna be one less lonely girl

A Em

I'm gonna put you first, I'll show you what you're worth

G

If you let me inside your world

D A Em G

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl,

D A Em

I'm gonna put you first, I'll show you what you're worth

G

If you let me inside your world there's gonna be one less lonely girl

[Outro]

D A Em G

