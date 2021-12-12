Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Future Ghost yang dipopulerkan oleh Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier.

Future Ghost diunggah dalam akun YouTube Weird Genius pada 10 September 2021 lalu.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Menyimpan Rasa - Devano Danendra: Aku Tak Mudah Mencintai

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Widodari - Denny Caknan feat Guyon Waton: Sayang, Gondelono Atiku

Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier



Intro :

Em C G..

Em C

I've been finding it hard to

G

Be in the moment

Em C

When i know pages are turning

G

The chapter is closing

Em C

I've been stuck in a war with

G

My heart and my head..

Em C

Missing, what are we loosing

G

Now that it's ending..

Reff :

Em C G Bm

So i'll.. hold you extra close..

Em C

Knowing that i'm gonna have to let

G Bm

You go..

Em

Before your someone that i used to know

C G Bm

Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Music :

Em C G Bm (3x)

Em C G

I'm talking to the future ghost..

Bm Em..

Ghost.. ghost..

Em C G

Finding the reminders in my apartment

Em C

All the walls in my heart are

G

Already haunted

Em C

You'll start making me jealous

G

I'll wanna call you

but that would be selfish

Em

Still gonna hurt

C

When your somebody elses

G -Bm

Even though i'm not the one

Reff :

Em C G Bm

So i'll.. hold you extra close..

Em C

Knowing that i'm gonna have to let

G Bm

You go..

Em

Before your someone that i used to know

C G Bm

Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Em C G Bm

That's how the story goes..

Em

I'll just say that this

C G Bm

Is gonna hurt the most..

Em

Before your someone that i used to know

C G Bm

Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Outro :

Em C G Bm (3x)

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Em

ghost..

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer, dari Kunci D: Each Day Goes By and Each Night, I Cry

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Harusnya Aku - Armada, Kunci Mudah: Harusnya Aku yang di Sana

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar