Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor: Kiss My Ass Goodbye, Give Me That Title
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title yang dipopulerkan oleh Meghan Trainor, tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
Youtube
Meghan Trainor.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Title yang dipopulerkan oleh Meghan Trainor.
Lagu Title dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sampai Nanti Sampai Mati - Letto: Kalau Kau Pernah Takut Mati
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Roman Picisan - Dewa 19: Aku Berdansa di Ujung Gelisah
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:
[Verse] D If you want my love Bm He gotta do what he does Em A If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips He gotta give it D I know you think I'm cool Bm But I ain't one of the boys Em A No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down I need a little more [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title [Verse] D If it ain't no game Bm I won't be hanging around Em A But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?" D Don't call me boo Bm Like I'm so kind of ghost Em If you don't want me seeking other guys A Well, here's what you need to know [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title [Bridge] D Bm Say I'm a special kind of woman Em A I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing F# Bm Em A Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands D Bm You gotta show me off, off Em A But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone F# Bm Em You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf A I promise something else [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title
Video Klip
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Lagu Title
Chord Lagu Title
Chord Title - Meghan Trainor
Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor
Lirik Lagu Title
Title
Meghan Trainor
chord gitar
Berita Terkait
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Gitar Mimpi Yang Hilang - Iklim: Kini Engkau Telah Pergi
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sampai Nanti Sampai Mati - Letto: Kalau Kau Pernah Takut Mati
|3. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Roman Picisan - Dewa 19: Aku Berdansa di Ujung Gelisah
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bintang - Anima: Biarkan ku Menggapaimu, Memelukmu
|5. Chord Ya Allah Kami - Iwan Fals: Hanya pada-Mu lah Kami Memohon