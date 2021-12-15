Chord Gitar dan Lirik Every Summertime - NIKI, Ost Film Shang Chi, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan D

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Summertime, dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Every Summertime dirilis pertama kali oleh NIKI pada tahun 2021, lagu ini juga menjadi original soundtrack (Ost) film Marvel Shang Chi.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI:

[Intro] D C (2x) [Verse 1] D Eighteen, we were undergrads C Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh D Outer Richmond in a taxi cab C You were sweatin' bullets on the way to my Dad's G Em A D C And oh, you said, "Baby, think we're movin' too fast!" [Pre-Chorus 1] G Em G D And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (Flashed a smile) G Bm G Em A And that's when I caught me hopin' you'd stay a while (Stay a while)





[Reff] F C Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind F C Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime F C My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try F A 'Cause, baby, I fall in lovе every summertimе [Verse 2] D Twenty-five, man we're missin' church C Laugh 'bout everyone we're hatin' at work D Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt C G Em Cry the way home and you're puttin' me first, oh A D C Yeah, you just always know what to say [Pre-Chorus 2] G Em G D We're strolling down the boulevard, and dancing under streetlights (Oh, the lights) G Bm G Em A Every year we get older and I'm still on your side (Oh, I)



[Reff] F C Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind F C Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime F C My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try F A 'Cause, baby, I fall in lovе every summertimе [Outro] F Every day is summertime C Every day is summertime F C Every day is summertime with you F Every day is summertime C Every day is summertime F C Every day is summertime with you F C (4x)



Video Klip Every Summertime - NIKI:



(Tribunnews.com)



