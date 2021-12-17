Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu All Too Well - Taylor Swift: It Was Rare, I Was There, I Remember It All Too Well
All Too Well menceritakan tentang kehidupan asmaranya saat Taylor Swift masih bersama Jake Gyllenhaal.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu All Too Well yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.
Video klip All Too Well pertama kali dunggah Taylor Swift di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 November 2021.
Lagu All To Well jadi lagu terpanjang di album rekaman ulang bertajuk Red itu.
Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
C G Am F
C G Am F
[Verse]
C G
I walked through the door with you, the air was cold
Am F
But something 'bout it felt like home somehow, and I,
C G
Left my scarf there at your sister's house
Am F (once)
And you still got it, in your drawer, even now
[Instrumental]
C G Am F
[Verse]
C G
Oh your sweet dispositon and my wide eyed gaze
Am F
We're singing in the car getting lost upstate
C G
The autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place
Am F
And I can picture it after all these days
[Pre-Chorus]
C G
And I know it's long gone and, and magics not here no more
Am G F G Am G
And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all
[Chorus]
C G
'Cause there we are again on that little town street
Am F
You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me
C G Am F
Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well
[Verse]
C G
Photo album on the counter your cheeks were turning red
Am F
You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed
C G
And your mothers telling stories 'bout you on a t-ball team
Am F
You taught me 'bout your past thinkin' your future was me
[Pre-Chorus]
C G
And I know it's long gone and it was nothing else I could do
Am G F G Am G
And I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to
[Chorus]
C G
'Cause here we are again in the middle of the night
Am F
We dance around the kitchen in the refrigerator light
C G Am F
Down the stairs, I was there, I remember it all too well
[Instrumental]
C G Am F G
[Verse]
C G
Maybe we got lost in translation maybe I asked for too much
Am F
But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up
C G Am F
Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well
C G
Hey, you call me up again just to break me like a promise
Am F
So casually cruel in the name of being honest
C G
I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here
Am F C G Am F
Cause I remember it all all all too well
C G
Time won't fly it's like I'm paralyzed by it
Am F
I'd like to be my old self again but I'm still tryin' to find it
C G
After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own
Am F
Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone
C G
But you keep my old scarf from that very first week
Am F
'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me
C G Am F
You cant get rid of it 'cause you remember it all too well yeah
[Chorus]
C G
'Cause there we are again when I loved you so
Am F
Back before you lost the one real thing you've ever known
C G Am F
It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well
C G
Wind in my hair, you were there, you remember it oh
Am F
Down the stairs, you were there, you remember it all
C G Am F
It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well
