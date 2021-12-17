Chord Gitar Lagu All Too Well - Taylor Swift: It Was Rare, I Was There, I Remember It All Too Well

Kolase foto Taylor Swift dan video klip lagu All To Well

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu All Too Well yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Video klip All Too Well pertama kali dunggah Taylor Swift di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 November 2021.

Lagu All To Well jadi lagu terpanjang di album rekaman ulang bertajuk Red itu.

All Too Well menceritakan tentang kehidupan asmaranya saat Taylor Swift masih bersama Jake Gyllenhaal.

Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

C G Am F

C G Am F

[Verse]

C G

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

Am F

But something 'bout it felt like home somehow, and I,

C G

Left my scarf there at your sister's house

Am F (once)

And you still got it, in your drawer, even now

[Instrumental]

C G Am F

[Verse]

C G

Oh your sweet dispositon and my wide eyed gaze

Am F

We're singing in the car getting lost upstate

C G

The autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

Am F

And I can picture it after all these days

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And I know it's long gone and, and magics not here no more

Am G F G Am G

And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause there we are again on that little town street

Am F

You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me

C G Am F

Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Verse]

C G

Photo album on the counter your cheeks were turning red

Am F

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed

C G

And your mothers telling stories 'bout you on a t-ball team

Am F

You taught me 'bout your past thinkin' your future was me

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And I know it's long gone and it was nothing else I could do

Am G F G Am G

And I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause here we are again in the middle of the night

Am F

We dance around the kitchen in the refrigerator light

C G Am F

Down the stairs, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Instrumental]

C G Am F G

[Verse]

C G

Maybe we got lost in translation maybe I asked for too much

Am F

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up

C G Am F

Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well

C G

Hey, you call me up again just to break me like a promise

Am F

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

C G

I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here

Am F C G Am F

Cause I remember it all all all too well

C G

Time won't fly it's like I'm paralyzed by it

Am F

I'd like to be my old self again but I'm still tryin' to find it

C G

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Am F

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

C G

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

Am F

'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

C G Am F

You cant get rid of it 'cause you remember it all too well yeah

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause there we are again when I loved you so

Am F

Back before you lost the one real thing you've ever known

C G Am F

It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

C G

Wind in my hair, you were there, you remember it oh

Am F

Down the stairs, you were there, you remember it all

C G Am F

It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

