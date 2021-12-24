Chord Gitar Lagu Creep - Radiohead, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Creep yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Inggris, Radiohead.

Lagu Creep merupakan singel dalam album Radiohead yang bertajuk Pablo Honey.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 1993, silam.

Baca juga: Chord Lagu No Surprise - Radiohead, Dimulai dari Kunci G Mudah Dimainkan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold: I Reach Towards the Sky Ive Said My Goodbyes

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Creep - Radiohead

[Intro]

C E F Fm

[Verse 1]

C E

When you were here before, couldn't look you in the eyes

F Fm

You're just like an angel, your skin makes me cry

C E

You float like a feather in a beautiful world

F Fm

I wish I was special, you're so fucking special

[Chorus] [play loud]

C (x3, very short)

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

F Fm

What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here

[Verse 2]

C E

I don't care if it hurts, I wanna have control

F Fm

I want a perfect body, I want a perfect soul

C E

I want you to notice when I'm not around

F Fm

You're so fucking special, I wish I was special

[Chorus] [play loud]

C (x3, very short)

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

F Fm

What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here

[Bridge] [play loud]

C E

Oooh, oooh, she's running out the door...

F Fm

She's running out, she run, run, run...

C E

Ruuuuuuuun...

F Fm

Ruuuuuuuuuuun...

[Verse 3] [play soft until the end]

C E

Whatever makes you happy, whatever you want

F Fm

You're so fucking special, I wish I was special

[Chorus]

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

F Fm

What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here

C

I don't belong here

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Im Not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C: Im not Okay, You Wear Me Out

(Tribunnews.com)