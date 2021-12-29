Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno: And Holdin' Me Tight, While We Were Stargazing
Chord gitar lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) oleh Aisha Retno dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu W.H.U.T dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia, Aisha Retno.
Singel W.H.U.T dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada pada 9 Desember 2021.
Kini lagu tersebut viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: and holdin' me tight, while we were stargazing and just laughin' all night.
Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno:
[Intro]
C C7 A Dm Fm
[Verse 1]
C
Go on and ask me
C7
How I feel thinkin'
F
'Bout you every night
Fm
Just to be mine
C
Now that I got you
C7
Breathe me in and out
F
Cause all I can do
Fm
Is say I love you
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Dont ask me why
C7
When you walk pass by
F
Baby you know I tried to
Fm
Sit still but I just
C
Can't help it I
C7
These goosebumps oh I
F
Am silently screaming
Fm
As you go approachin me
[Chorus]
C C7
And holdin' me tight
A Dm
While we were stargazing
Fm
And just laughin'
C
All night
A
Forgettin' both our pasts
Dm Em
In this city of ours..
F G C
I just wanna hold you tight
C7 F
Hold you tight, hold you tight,
Fm
Hold you tight..
[Verse 2]
C
Screamin' our lungs out
C7
Singing along to
F
Our favorite songs
Fm
In our own world
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Don't ask me why
C7
When you walk pass by
F
Baby you know I tried to
Fm
Sit still but I just
C
Can't help it I
C7
These goosebumps oh I
F
Am silently screaming
Fm
As you go approachin' me
[Chorus]
C C7
And holdin' me tight
A Dm
While we were stargazing
Fm
And just laughin'
C
All night
A
Forgettin' both our pasts
Dm Em
In this city of ours..
F G C
I just wanna hold you tight
C7 F Fm
Hold you tight, hold you tight, hold you tight..
[Outro]
A
Hold you tight, God but sadly
These are all just imaginations
My 2am thoughts really said
“this goes to no one”
