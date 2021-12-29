Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno: And Holdin' Me Tight, While We Were Stargazing

Chord gitar lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) oleh Aisha Retno dalam artikel berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu W.H.U.T dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia, Aisha Retno.

Singel W.H.U.T dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada pada 9 Desember 2021.

Kini lagu tersebut viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: and holdin' me tight, while we were stargazing and just laughin' all night.

Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno:

[Intro]

C  C7  A  Dm  Fm

 [Verse 1]

C

Go on and ask me

C7

How I feel thinkin'

         F

'Bout you every night

Fm

Just to be mine

C

Now that I got you

C7

Breathe me in and out

            F

Cause all I can do

    Fm

Is say I love you

 [Pre-Chorus]

C

Dont ask me why

           C7

When you walk pass by

          F

Baby you know I tried to

     Fm

Sit still but I just

C

Can't help it I

            C7

These goosebumps oh I

        F

Am silently screaming

       Fm

As you go approachin me

 [Chorus]

C                       C7

And holdin' me tight

A                        Dm

While we were stargazing

        Fm

And just laughin'

C

All night

                 A

Forgettin' both our pasts

            Dm      Em

In this city of ours..

F              G                     C

I just wanna hold you tight

                   C7                 F

Hold you tight, hold you tight,

                Fm

Hold you tight..

 [Verse 2]

C

Screamin' our lungs out

C7

Singing along to

        F

Our favorite songs

Fm

In our own world

 [Pre-Chorus]

C

Don't ask me why

           C7

When you walk pass by

            F

Baby you know I tried to

      Fm

Sit still but I just

C

Can't help it I

            C7

These goosebumps oh I

        F

Am silently screaming

     Fm

As you go approachin' me

 [Chorus]

C                        C7

And holdin' me tight

A                        Dm

While we were stargazing

         Fm

And just laughin'

C

All night

                 A

Forgettin' both our pasts

            Dm      Em   

In this city of ours..

F              G                     C

I just wanna hold you tight

                   C7                    F                      Fm

Hold you tight, hold you tight, hold you tight..

 [Outro]

A

Hold you tight, God but sadly

These are all just imaginations

My 2am thoughts really said

“this goes to no one”

