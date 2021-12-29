Chord Gitar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold: Seize the Day or Die Regretting the Time You Lost

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold

Chord Gitar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold, dari kunci D

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seize the Day yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

Avenged Sevenfold mengunggah video klip Seize the Day di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Oktober 2006.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album City of Evil (2005).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold

[Chorus]

Dm                          F                               Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

           C                             Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,

                        C                      Dm
Too many people to ache over

G
I see my vision burn,

C                                                       F
I feel my memories fade with time

        C                              Dm
But I'm too young to worry

Gm                                       C
These streets we travel on

                                                       F
Will undergo our same lost past

[Verse 1]

Dm                                  Gm                                     F
I found you here, now please just stay for a while

                      C                       Dm
I can move on with you around

                       Gm                    F                          C
I hand you my mortal life, but will it be forever?

Dm     Gm                        F
I'd do anything for a smile,

                        C                         Dm
Holding you till our time is done

                                     Gm
We both know the day will come

       F                                C
But I don't want to leave you

[Chorus]

Gm                          C
I see my vision burn,

                                                           F
I feel my memories fade with time

           C                           Dm
But I'm too young to worry

Bb
A melody, a memory, or just one picture

Dm                          F                               Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

            C                           Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,

                       C                        Dm
Too many people to ache over

[Verse 2]

Dm                      Gm                  F
Newborn life replacing all of us,

                             C                 Dm
Changing this fable we live in

                        Gm                      F                     C
No longer needed here so where do we go?

Dm         Gm                          F
Will you take a journey tonight,

                      C                              Dm
Follow me past the walls of death?

                 Gm                     F                   C
But girl, what if there is no eternal life?


[Chorus]

Gm                          C
I see my vision burn,

                                                           F
I feel my memories fade with time

           C                           Dm
But I'm too young to worry

Bb
A melody, a memory, or just one picture

Dm                          F                               Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

            C                           Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,

                       C                        Dm
Too many people to ache over

Dm                       F                         Gm
Trials in life, questions of us existing here,

                             C                  Bb
Don't want to die alone without you here

                              C                            F
Please tell me what we have is real

[Solo 1]

F C Dm Bb (strum)

[Bridge]

F                                    C              Dm
So, What if I never hold you, yeah,

                                  Bb             F
Or kiss you lips again? Wooaaahh

                                       C
So, I never want to leave you

                       Bb
And the memories for us to see

    Bb
I beg don't leave me

[Chorus]

Dm                          F                               Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

            C                           Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,

                       C                        Dm
Too many people to ache over

Dm                       F                         Gm
Trials in life, questions of us existing here,

                             C                  Bb
Don't want to die alone without you here

                              C                            F
Please tell me what we have is real

[Solo 2]

Gm F A Bb

[Outro]

  Gm                 F                     A                                   Bb
Silence, you lost me, no chance for one more day

  Gm                 F                     A                                   Bb
Silence, you lost me, no chance for one more day

