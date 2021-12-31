Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan, dari Kunci D: Hey Dad Look at Me Think Back and Talk to Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Perfect yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls yang rilis pada 25 Agustus 2003.

Atlantic Records mengunggah video klip Perfect di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Oktober 2009.

Hingga kini, video klip Perfect telah ditonton lebih dari 167 juta kali.



Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan

[Verse 1]

D

Hey dad look at me

G

Think back and talk to me

D G

Did I grow up according to plan?

D G

And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?

D G

But it hurts when you disapprove all along

Em

And now I try hard to make it

G D

I just want to make you proud

D Em

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

G

I can't pretend that I'm alright

A

And you can't change me

[Chorus]

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

[Verse 2]

D

I try not to think

G

About the pain I feel inside

D G

Did you know you used to be my hero?

D G

All the days you spent with me now seem so far away

D G

And it feels like you don't care anymore

Em

And now I try hard to make it

G D

I just want to make you proud

D Em

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

G

I can't stand another fight

A

And nothing's alright

[Chorus]

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

[Bridge]

Bm A G

Nothing's gonna change the things that you said

Bm A G

Nothing's gonna make this right again

Bm

Please don't turn your back

A

I can't believe it's hard

Em

Just to talk to you

G

But you don't understand

[Chorus]

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

