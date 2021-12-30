Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne: Damn Damn Damn What I'd Do to Have You

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne, mulai dari Kunci G: Damn Damn Damn What I'd do to have you. Here, Here, Here. I wish you were here.

Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne

[Verse]

G

I can be tough

D

I can be strong

Em C

But with you, It's not like that at all

G D

Theres a girl who gives a shit

Em

Behind this wall

C

You just walk through it

[Refrain]

G

And I remember all those crazy thing you said

D

You left them running through my head

Em

You're always there, you're everywhere

C

But right now I wish you were here

G

All those crazy things we did

D

Didn't think about it just went with it

Em

You're always there, you're everywhere

C

But right now I wish you were here

[Chorus]

G

Damn, Damn, Damn,

D

What I'd do to have you

Em

Here, Here, Here

C

I wish you were here

G

Damn, Damn, Damn,

D

What I'd do to have you

Em

Near, Near, Near

C

I wish you were here.

[Verse]

G D

I love, the way you are

Em C

It's who I am, don't have to try hard

G D

We always say, say it like it is

Em C

And the truth, is that I really miss

[Refrain]

G

All those crazy things you said

D

You left them running through my head

Em

You're always there, you're everywhere

C

Right now I wish you were here

G

All those crazy things we did

D

Didn't think about it, just went with it

Em

You're always there, you're everywhere

C

But right now I wish you were here

[Chorus]

G

Damn, Damn, Damn,

D

What I'd do to have you

Em

Here, Here, Here

C

I wish you were here

G

Damn, Damn, Damn,

D

What I'd do to have you

Em

Near, Near, Near

C

I wish you were here.

[Bridge]

No, I don't wanna let go

I just wanna let you know

That I never wanna let go

Let go, Oh, Oh,

No, I don't wanna let go

I just wanna let you know

That I never wanna let go

Let go, Let go, Let go

[Chorus]

G

Damn, Damn, Damn,

D

What I'd do to have you

Em

Here, Here, Here

C

I wish you were here

G

Damn, Damn, Damn,

D

What I'd do to have you

Em

Near, Near, Near

C

I wish you were here

