Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne: Damn Damn Damn What I'd Do to Have You

Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne
[Verse]
G
I can be tough
D
I can be strong
Em C
But with you, It's not like that at all
G D
Theres a girl who gives a shit
Em
Behind this wall
C
You just walk through it
[Refrain]
G
And I remember all those crazy thing you said
D
You left them running through my head
Em
You're always there, you're everywhere
C
But right now I wish you were here
G
All those crazy things we did
D
Didn't think about it just went with it
Em
You're always there, you're everywhere
C
But right now I wish you were here
[Chorus]
G
Damn, Damn, Damn,
D
What I'd do to have you
Em
Here, Here, Here
C
I wish you were here
G
Damn, Damn, Damn,
D
What I'd do to have you
Em
Near, Near, Near
C
I wish you were here.
[Verse]
G D
I love, the way you are
Em C
It's who I am, don't have to try hard
G D
We always say, say it like it is
Em C
And the truth, is that I really miss
[Refrain]
G
All those crazy things you said
D
You left them running through my head
Em
You're always there, you're everywhere
C
Right now I wish you were here
G
All those crazy things we did
D
Didn't think about it, just went with it
Em
You're always there, you're everywhere
C
But right now I wish you were here
[Chorus]
G
Damn, Damn, Damn,
D
What I'd do to have you
Em
Here, Here, Here
C
I wish you were here
G
Damn, Damn, Damn,
D
What I'd do to have you
Em
Near, Near, Near
C
I wish you were here.
[Bridge]
No, I don't wanna let go
I just wanna let you know
That I never wanna let go
Let go, Oh, Oh,
No, I don't wanna let go
I just wanna let you know
That I never wanna let go
Let go, Let go, Let go
[Chorus]
G
Damn, Damn, Damn,
D
What I'd do to have you
Em
Here, Here, Here
C
I wish you were here
G
Damn, Damn, Damn,
D
What I'd do to have you
Em
Near, Near, Near
C
I wish you were here
