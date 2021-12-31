Chord Gitar When The Children Cry - White Lion, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu When The Children Cry dari White Lion.

Chord Gitar When The Children Cry - White Lion:

Intro: Am Em F C (2x)

Am Em F C

Am Em F G

C G

Little child

Am Em

Dry your crying eyes

F C

How can I explane

Am G

The feel you feel inside



C G

Cause you where born

Am Em

Into this evil world

F C

Where man is killing man

Am G

And noone knows just why ..



F Em

What have we become

Am Em

Just look what we have done

F C

All that we destroid

Am G

You must build again..

Reff:

Am Em

When the children cry

F C

Let them know we try

Am Em

When the children sing

F G

Then the new world begins..



C G

Little child

Am Em

You must show the way

F C

To a better day

Am G

For all the young



C G

Cause you where born

Am Em

For the world to see

F C

That we all can live

Am G

With love and peace



F Em

No more presidents

Am Em

And all the worse will end

F C

One united world

Am G

Under God..

Reff:

Am Em

When the children cry

F C

Let them know we try

Am Em

When the children sing

F G

Then the new world begins..



Musik: C G Am Em F C Am G (2x)



F Em

What have we become

Am Em

Just look what we have done

F C

All that we destroid

Am G

You must build again



F Em

No more presidents

Am Em

And all the worse will end

F C

One united world

Am G

Under God..



Reff:

Am Em

When the children cry

F C

Let them know we try

Am Em

When the children fight

F G

Let them know it ain't right

Am Em

When the children pray

F C

Let them know the way

Am Em

Cause when the children sing

F G

Then the new world begins..

