Chord Gitar When The Children Cry - White Lion, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Intro: Am Em F C (2x)
Am Em F C
Am Em F G
C G
Little child
Am Em
Dry your crying eyes
F C
How can I explane
Am G
The feel you feel inside
C G
Cause you where born
Am Em
Into this evil world
F C
Where man is killing man
Am G
And noone knows just why ..
F Em
What have we become
Am Em
Just look what we have done
F C
All that we destroid
Am G
You must build again..
Reff:
Am Em
When the children cry
F C
Let them know we try
Am Em
When the children sing
F G
Then the new world begins..
C G
Little child
Am Em
You must show the way
F C
To a better day
Am G
For all the young
C G
Cause you where born
Am Em
For the world to see
F C
That we all can live
Am G
With love and peace
F Em
No more presidents
Am Em
And all the worse will end
F C
One united world
Am G
Under God..
Reff:
Am Em
When the children cry
F C
Let them know we try
Am Em
When the children sing
F G
Then the new world begins..
Musik: C G Am Em F C Am G (2x)
F Em
What have we become
Am Em
Just look what we have done
F C
All that we destroid
Am G
You must build again
F Em
No more presidents
Am Em
And all the worse will end
F C
One united world
Am G
Under God..
Reff:
Am Em
When the children cry
F C
Let them know we try
Am Em
When the children fight
F G
Let them know it ain't right
Am Em
When the children pray
F C
Let them know the way
Am Em
Cause when the children sing
F G
Then the new world begins..
