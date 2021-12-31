Chord Gitar When The Children Cry - White Lion, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu When The Children Cry dari White Lion.

Chord Gitar When The Children Cry - White Lion:

Intro: Am Em F C (2x)
        Am Em F C
        Am Em F G

C        G
Little child
Am        Em
Dry your crying eyes
F       C
How can I explane
    Am                G
The feel you feel inside
  
C                G
Cause you where born
Am        Em
Into this evil world
F              C
Where man is killing man
     Am              G
And noone knows just why ..
    
F         Em
What have we become
Am             Em
Just look what we have done
F        C
All that we destroid
Am                G
You must build again..

Reff:
           Am       Em
  When the children cry
            F       C
  Let them know we try
           Am        Em
  When the children sing
            F            G
  Then the new world begins..
     
C        G
Little child
Am        Em
You must show the way
F     C
To a better day    
    Am         G
For all the young
   
C            G
Cause you where born
Am         Em
For the world to see
F        C
That we all can live
      Am       G
With love and peace
     
F       Em
No more presidents
Am          Em
And all the worse will end
F      C
One united world
Am     G
Under God..

Reff:
           Am       Em
  When the children cry
            F       C
  Let them know we try
           Am        Em
  When the children sing
            F            G
  Then the new world begins..
   
Musik: C G Am Em F C Am G (2x)
   
F         Em
What have we become
Am                     Em
Just look what we have done
 F          C
All that we destroid
Am              G
You must build again
     
F         Em
No more presidents
Am           Em
And all the worse will end
F           C
One united world
Am    G
Under God..
   
Reff:
           Am        Em
  When the children cry
            F       C
  Let them know we try
           Am        Em
  When the children fight
            F            G
  Let them know it ain't right
           Am       Em
  When the children pray
           F         C
  Let them know the way
                 Am        Em
  Cause when the children sing
               F        G
  Then the new world begins..

