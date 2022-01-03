Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya: This Queen Don't Need a King

Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Berikut chord gitar lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty yang dipopulerkan oleh Daya, lengkap dengan lirik dan video klipnya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang bejudul Sit Still, Look Pretty dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty ini dirilis pada tahun 2016 dan dipopulerkan oleh Daya.

Chord Gitar dan lirik lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya:

[INTRO] D

[VERSE I]

D

Could dress up D To get love But guess what? G I'm never gonna be that girl Em Who's living in a Barbie world D Could wake up D And make up And play dumb G Pretending that I need a boy Em Who's gonna treat me like a toy [PRE-CHORUS] D I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things Like diamond rings G Em But I don't wanna be the puppet that you're playing on a string This queen don't need a king [CHORUS] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [INSTRUMENTAL] D [VERSE II] D Mr. Right could be nice for one night G But then he wanna take control Em And I would rather fly solo D Then Snow White D She did it right In her life G Had 7 men to do the chores Em 'Cause that's not what a lady's for [PRE-CHORUS] D The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity G And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet Em Call me HBIC [CHORUS] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [BRIDGE] D Sure, I'm a pretty girl D Up in a pretty world But they say pretty hurts G And I don't wanna sit still I'm a pretty girl Em Up in a pretty world But no, I won't sit still, look pretty [BRIDGE] D Sure, I'm a pretty girl D Up in a pretty world But they say pretty hurts G And I don't wanna sit still I'm a pretty girl Em Up in a pretty world But no, I won't sit still, look pretty [CHORUS I] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [CHORUS II] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be D No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [OUTRO] G Em Sit still, look pretty A D Sit still, look pretty G Em Sit still, look pretty A D Sit still, look pretty





Video Klip





(Tribunnews.com/Nadya)