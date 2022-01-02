Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park, dari Kunci E: I've Become so Numb I Can't Feel You There

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Numb yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park

Intro: Em C G D 2 kali

Verse 1

Em C

I'm tired of being what you want me to be

G D

Feeling so faithless lost under the surface

Em C

Don't know what you're expecting of me

G D C D

Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

Em G C D

Every step I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

Chorus:

Em C G

I've become so numb I can't feel you there

D Em

I've become so tired so much more aware

C G

I've becoming this all I want to do

D Em

Is be more like me and be less like you

Verse 2:

C

Can't you see that you're smothering me

G D Em

Holding too tightly afraid to lose control

C

Cause everything that you thought I would be

G D C D

Has fallen apart right in front of you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

Em G C D

Every step that I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

Em G D

And every second I waste is more than I can take

Chorus:

Em C G

I've become so numb I can't feel you there

D Em

I've become so tired so much more aware

C G

I've becoming this all I want to do

D Em

Is be more like me and be less like you

Bridge:

D

And I know

Em D/F# G Bm7 C

I may end up failing too

D

But I know

B Bsus4

You were just like me with someone disappointed in you

Chorus:

Em C G

I've become so numb I can't feel you there

D Em

I've become so tired so much more aware

C G

I've becoming this all I want to do

D Em

Is be more like me and be less like you

C G

I've become so numb I can't feel you there

D

(Tired of being what you want me to be)

Em C G

I've become so numb I can't feel you there

D

(Tired of being what you want me to be)

Outro:

Em C G D

