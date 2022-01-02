Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park, dari Kunci E: I've Become so Numb I Can't Feel You There

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci E. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Numb yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip Numb di kanal YouTube-nya pada 5 Maret 2007.

Lagu Numb tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park

Intro: Em C G D 2 kali

Verse 1

Em                                                 C
I'm tired of being what you want me to be

G                                             D
Feeling so faithless lost under the surface

Em                                                C
Don't know what you're expecting of me

            G                                       D                     C        D
Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

             Em                     G                          C         D
Every step I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

Chorus:

Em                          C                                     G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there

                                 D                                  Em
I've become so tired so much more aware

                             C                          G
I've becoming this all I want to do

                             D                                 Em
Is be more like me and be less like you

Verse 2:

                                                  C
Can't you see that you're smothering me

G                                      D                     Em
Holding too tightly afraid to lose control

                                                         C
Cause everything that you thought I would be

             G                  D                     C      D
Has fallen apart right in front of you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

             Em                             G                            C     D
Every step that I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

                         Em                                         G          D
And every second I waste is more than I can take

Chorus:

Em                          C                                     G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there

                                 D                                  Em
I've become so tired so much more aware

                             C                          G
I've becoming this all I want to do

                             D                                 Em
Is be more like me and be less like you

Bridge:

               D
And I know

          Em D/F#    G Bm7 C
I may end up failing too

D
But I know

                     B                                                     Bsus4
You were just like me with someone disappointed in you

Chorus:

Em                          C                                     G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there

                                 D                                  Em
I've become so tired so much more aware

                             C                          G
I've becoming this all I want to do

                             D                                 Em
Is be more like me and be less like you

                               C                                       G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there

                                                  D
(Tired of being what you want me to be)

Em                          C                                     G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there

                                                  D
(Tired of being what you want me to be)

Outro:

Em C G D

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar

