Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park, dari Kunci E: I've Become so Numb I Can't Feel You There
Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park, dari kunci E: I've become so numb I can't feel you there. I've become so tired so much more aware. I've becoming this.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Numb yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park mengunggah video klip Numb di kanal YouTube-nya pada 5 Maret 2007.
Lagu Numb tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Numb - Linkin Park
Intro: Em C G D 2 kali
Verse 1
Em C
I'm tired of being what you want me to be
G D
Feeling so faithless lost under the surface
Em C
Don't know what you're expecting of me
G D C D
Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes
(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)
Em G C D
Every step I take is another mistake to you
(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)
Chorus:
Em C G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there
D Em
I've become so tired so much more aware
C G
I've becoming this all I want to do
D Em
Is be more like me and be less like you
Verse 2:
C
Can't you see that you're smothering me
G D Em
Holding too tightly afraid to lose control
C
Cause everything that you thought I would be
G D C D
Has fallen apart right in front of you
(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)
Em G C D
Every step that I take is another mistake to you
(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)
Em G D
And every second I waste is more than I can take
Chorus:
Em C G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there
D Em
I've become so tired so much more aware
C G
I've becoming this all I want to do
D Em
Is be more like me and be less like you
Bridge:
D
And I know
Em D/F# G Bm7 C
I may end up failing too
D
But I know
B Bsus4
You were just like me with someone disappointed in you
Chorus:
Em C G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there
D Em
I've become so tired so much more aware
C G
I've becoming this all I want to do
D Em
Is be more like me and be less like you
C G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there
D
(Tired of being what you want me to be)
Em C G
I've become so numb I can't feel you there
D
(Tired of being what you want me to be)
Outro:
Em C G D
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Pujaan Hati - Kangen Band, Kunci Mudah dari C: Hei Pujaan Hati, Apa Kabarmu
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Seberapa Pantas - Sheila On 7, Kunci dari C: Seberapa Pantaskah Kau untuk Ku Tunggu
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan, dari Kunci D: Hey Dad Look at Me Think Back and Talk to Me
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya