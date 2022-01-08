Chord Gitar I'm Just A Kid - Simple Plan, dari Kunci D: I’m Just A Kid and Life Is A Nightmare

Breaking News:

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini Chord Gitar I'm Just A Kid - Simple Plan, mulai dari kunci D. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I'm Just A Kid yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan.

Lagu I'm Just A Kid rilis pertama pada 27 Oktober 2009.

Simple Plan mengunggah video klip kompilasi TikTok dengan backsound I'm Just A Kid di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Mei 2020.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I'm Just A Kid - Simple Plan

Intro: D – G – A – G

Verse 1:

  D                G
I woke up it was seven

  A              G
Waited till eleven

             D            G           A - G
Just to figure out that no one would call.

             D              G
I think I’ve got a lot of friends

    A                  G
But I don’t hear from them.

D                G         A
What’s another night all alone?

             Em           G           A
When your spending every day on your own

And here it goes ..

Chorus:

D           G         A
I’m just a kid and life is a nightmare

D           G          A           G
I’m just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em           G          D                A
Nobody cares  cause I’m alone and the world

Em             G       A
Is havin more fun than me
Tonight

Interlude:
D – G – A – G

Verse 2:

            D                G
And maybe when the night is dead

     A             G
Ill crawl into my bed

  D               G             A – G
Staring at these four walls again

             D              G
I'll try to think about the last time

A          G
  I had a good time ,

 D              G             A
Everyone’s got somewhere to go

            Em            G          A
And their gonna leave me here on my own

And here it goes...

Chorus:

D           G         A
I’m just a kid and life is a nightmare

D           G          A           G
I’m just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em           G          D                A
Nobody cares  cause I’m alone and the world

Em             G       A
Is havin more fun than me
Tonight

Bridge:

G
What the hell is wrong with me?

  A               D
Dont fit in with anybody

G                          A – D – A
How did this happen to me?

G                          A               D
Wide awake Im bored and I cant fall asleep

Em                                         A
And eveynight is the worst night ever

D – G – A – G
Im just a kid (just a kid) x5

Chorus :

D           G       A
Im just a kid and life is a nightmare

D           G         A           G
Im just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em          G          D              A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..

Em          G         A
Nobody wants to be alone and the world

D           G       A
Im just a kid and life is a nightmare

D           G       A             G
Im just a kid and I know that its not fair

Em          G           D             A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..

Em          G        D
Nobody wants to be alone in the world

Em          G           D             A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is

Em          G        A
Having more fun than me, tonight

G – A – D – Bm – G – A –
– A – G

Im all alone ...Tonight

Nobody cares...

