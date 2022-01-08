Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I'm Just A Kid - Simple Plan, dari Kunci D: I’m Just A Kid and Life Is A Nightmare
Chord Gitar I'm Just A Kid - Simple Plan, mulai dari kunci D: I’m just a kid and life is a nightmare. I’m just a kid and I know that its not fair.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I'm Just A Kid yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan.
Lagu I'm Just A Kid rilis pertama pada 27 Oktober 2009.
Simple Plan mengunggah video klip kompilasi TikTok dengan backsound I'm Just A Kid di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Mei 2020.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar I'm Just A Kid - Simple Plan
Intro: D – G – A – G
Verse 1:
D G
I woke up it was seven
A G
Waited till eleven
D G A - G
Just to figure out that no one would call.
D G
I think I’ve got a lot of friends
A G
But I don’t hear from them.
D G A
What’s another night all alone?
Em G A
When your spending every day on your own
And here it goes ..
Chorus:
D G A
I’m just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
I’m just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause I’m alone and the world
Em G A
Is havin more fun than me
Tonight
Interlude:
D – G – A – G
Verse 2:
D G
And maybe when the night is dead
A G
Ill crawl into my bed
D G A – G
Staring at these four walls again
D G
I'll try to think about the last time
A G
I had a good time ,
D G A
Everyone’s got somewhere to go
Em G A
And their gonna leave me here on my own
And here it goes...
Chorus:
D G A
I’m just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
I’m just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause I’m alone and the world
Em G A
Is havin more fun than me
Tonight
Bridge:
G
What the hell is wrong with me?
A D
Dont fit in with anybody
G A – D – A
How did this happen to me?
G A D
Wide awake Im bored and I cant fall asleep
Em A
And eveynight is the worst night ever
D – G – A – G
Im just a kid (just a kid) x5
Chorus :
D G A
Im just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
Im just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..
Em G A
Nobody wants to be alone and the world
D G A
Im just a kid and life is a nightmare
D G A G
Im just a kid and I know that its not fair
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is ..
Em G D
Nobody wants to be alone in the world
Em G D A
Nobody cares cause Im alone and the world is
Em G A
Having more fun than me, tonight
G – A – D – Bm – G – A –
– A – G
Im all alone ...Tonight
Nobody cares...
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bintang di Surga - NOAH, dari Kunci E: Bagai Bintang di Surga dan Seluruh Warna
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jalan Tengah - Naura Ayu: Jika Aku Tak Lagi Sama Denganmu, Tak Lagi Saling Merindu
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley: Wise Men Say, Only Fools Rush In
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya