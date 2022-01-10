Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan, Kunci D: Every Time I Feel Alone Like The Walls Are Caving

Chord Gitar
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Antidote yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan.
Simple Plan mengunggah video klip The Antidote di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Desember 2021.
Hingga Senin (10/1/2022), video klip The Antidote telah ditonton lebih dari 513 ribu kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan
[Verse 1]
D A/E Bm G
I'm caught up in a life that I wish I could erase
D A/E Bm G
I want to disappear, want to leave without a trace
D A/E Bm G
I'm looking in the mirror but I can't see through the pain
D A/E Bm G
So I take another pill and I hope it goes away
[Pre-Chorus]
G5 A5 B5 A5 F#5 G5
Cause my bro---ken pieces don't fit in
[Chorus]
D A
Every time I feel alone
Bm
Like the walls are caving in like I never win
G
Like it's crawling under my skin
D
You're the antidote
A
Even when it hurts the most
Bm
And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape
G
Like a poison filling my veins
D A/E Bm
You're the antidote
G
You're the antidote
[Verse 2]
D A/E Bm G
How do I go on when my dreams are ripped and torn?
D A/E Bm G
I'm tired and I don't wanna fake it anymore
D A Bm G
When it's all too much and I feel like I'm about to break
D A Bm G
You always come around and the darkness fades away, fades away
[Chorus]
D A
Every time I feel alone
Bm
Like the walls are caving in like I never win
G
Like it's crawling under my skin
D
You're the antidote
A
Even when it hurts the most
Bm
And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape
G
Like a poison filling my veins
Em F#5 G
You're the antidote
Em F#5 G
You're the antidote
[Break]
| D A/E |
Bm G D A/E Bm G
You're the antidote
[Chorus]
D A
Every time I feel alone
Bm
Like the walls are caving in like I never win
G
Like it's crawling under my skin
D
You're the antidote
A
Even when it hurts the most
Bm
And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape
G
Like a poison filling my veins
G
You're the antidote
[Outro]
A
Whoa whoa
Bm
You're the antidote (Whoa)
G D A/E Bm
You're the antidote
G D A/E Bm
You're the antidote
G
You're the antidote
