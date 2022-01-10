Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan, Kunci D: Every Time I Feel Alone Like The Walls Are Caving

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Antidote yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan.

Simple Plan mengunggah video klip The Antidote di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Desember 2021.

Hingga Senin (10/1/2022), video klip The Antidote telah ditonton lebih dari 513 ribu kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan

[Verse 1]

            D                                     A/E                 Bm      G
I'm caught up in a life that I wish I could erase

       D                                              A/E                    Bm    G
I want to disappear, want to leave without a trace

             D                                          A/E                                Bm   G
I'm looking in the mirror but I can't see through the pain

           D                                      A/E              Bm     G
So I take another pill and I hope it goes away

[Pre-Chorus]

                     G5     A5      B5     A5   F#5   G5
Cause my bro---ken pieces don't fit in

[Chorus]

D                               A
Every time I feel alone

                  Bm
Like the walls are caving in like I never win

                                  G
Like it's crawling under my skin

                           D
You're the antidote

                                              A
Even when it hurts the most

                  Bm
And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape

                             G
Like a poison filling my veins

                         D         A/E Bm
You're the antidote

G
You're the antidote

[Verse 2]

D                                                 A/E                                  Bm     G
How do I go on when my dreams are ripped and torn?

           D                                       A/E                  Bm         G
I'm tired and I don't wanna fake it anymore

                    D                                A                                 Bm      G
When it's all too much and I feel like I'm about to break

              D                                                     A                       Bm                 G
You always come around and the darkness fades away, fades away

[Chorus]

D                               A
Every time I feel alone

                  Bm
Like the walls are caving in like I never win

                                  G
Like it's crawling under my skin

                           D
You're the antidote

                                              A
Even when it hurts the most

                  Bm
And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape

                             G
Like a poison filling my veins

                              Em      F#5      G
You're the antidote

                              Em      F#5      G
You're the antidote

[Break]
| D A/E |

Bm G                               D   A/E   Bm    G
        You're the antidote

[Chorus]

D                               A
Every time I feel alone

                  Bm
Like the walls are caving in like I never win

                                  G
Like it's crawling under my skin

                           D
You're the antidote

                                              A
Even when it hurts the most

                  Bm
And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape

                             G
Like a poison filling my veins

G
You're the antidote

[Outro]

                 A
Whoa whoa

                              Bm
You're the antidote (Whoa)

G                                  D    A/E    Bm
    You're the antidote

G                                  D    A/E    Bm
    You're the antidote

G
 You're the antidote

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
