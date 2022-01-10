Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan, Kunci D: Every Time I Feel Alone Like The Walls Are Caving

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Antidote yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan.

Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan

[Verse 1]

D A/E Bm G

I'm caught up in a life that I wish I could erase

D A/E Bm G

I want to disappear, want to leave without a trace

D A/E Bm G

I'm looking in the mirror but I can't see through the pain

D A/E Bm G

So I take another pill and I hope it goes away



[Pre-Chorus]

G5 A5 B5 A5 F#5 G5

Cause my bro---ken pieces don't fit in



[Chorus]

D A

Every time I feel alone

Bm

Like the walls are caving in like I never win

G

Like it's crawling under my skin

D

You're the antidote

A

Even when it hurts the most

Bm

And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape

G

Like a poison filling my veins

D A/E Bm

You're the antidote

G

You're the antidote



[Verse 2]

D A/E Bm G

How do I go on when my dreams are ripped and torn?

D A/E Bm G

I'm tired and I don't wanna fake it anymore

D A Bm G

When it's all too much and I feel like I'm about to break

D A Bm G

You always come around and the darkness fades away, fades away



[Chorus]

D A

Every time I feel alone

Bm

Like the walls are caving in like I never win

G

Like it's crawling under my skin

D

You're the antidote

A

Even when it hurts the most

Bm

And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape

G

Like a poison filling my veins

Em F#5 G

You're the antidote

Em F#5 G

You're the antidote



[Break]

| D A/E |



Bm G D A/E Bm G

You're the antidote



[Chorus]

D A

Every time I feel alone

Bm

Like the walls are caving in like I never win

G

Like it's crawling under my skin

D

You're the antidote

A

Even when it hurts the most

Bm

And I'm trying to find a way but there's no escape

G

Like a poison filling my veins

G

You're the antidote

[Outro]

A

Whoa whoa

Bm

You're the antidote (Whoa)

G D A/E Bm

You're the antidote

G D A/E Bm

You're the antidote

G

You're the antidote

