Chord Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo: Why Can't I Say That I'm In Love?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Secret Love Song dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Secret Love Song dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix berkolaborasi dengan Jason Derulo.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Little Mix sejak 3 Februari 2016, silam.

Hingga Selasa (11/1/2022), klip Secret Love Song telah ditonton lebih dari 389 juta kali.

Bahkan kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Why can't I say that I'm in love? I wanna shout it from the rooftops.

Chord Gitar Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo:

G

When you hold me in the street

Em

And you kiss me on the dance floor

C

I wish that it could be like that

G D

Why can't it be like that, cause I'm yours

G

We keep behind closed doors

Em

Every time I see you, I die a little more

C

Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls

G D

It'll never be enough

G

It's obvious you're meant for me

Em

Every piece of you it just fits perfectly

C

Every second every thought I'm in so deep

G D

But I'll never show it on my face

Am Bm C D

But we know this, we got a love that is hopeless