Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: The Sweetest Love Can be So Hard to Find

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono
YouTube
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini. 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Bitterlove.

Lagu Bitterlove dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono dan dirilis pada tahun 2017.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono

[Verse 1]
         C              Cmaj7
There is bitter in everyday
           C7
But then I feel it
                      F
That you would be the only one
    Fm                       Em7           A7
Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure
    F                               G7
The sweetest love can be so hard to find

         C               Cmaj7
We'll be better in every way
           C7                F
But then I would go to be in other space
    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

[Chorus]
    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
    F                               G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'd be together

 [Verse 2]
         C            Cmaj7
We'll be mad in every way
         C7                              F
Then I remember, the store we went last september
    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, recalling things would be so good
     F                  G7                C
It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made

[Chorus]
    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
    F                                   G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be the time we'd be with together

 [Verse 3]
         C                Cmaj7
We'll be better, in every way
           C7                 F
But then I would, go to be in other space
    Fm                            Em7         A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
     F             G7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
     Em7           A7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

       G7        C
With a rainbow's mood

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
