Chord Gitar Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo: Why Can't You Hold Me In the Street
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Secret Love Song oleh Little Mix feat Jason Derulo.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Secret Love Song oleh Little Mix feat Jason Derulo.
Video klip lagu Secret Love Song telah dirilis sejak 3 Februari 2016 di kanal YouTube Little Mix.
Hingga Minggu (16/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 390 juta kali.
Kini lagu Secret Love Song tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: why can't you hold me in the street, why can't I kiss you on the dance floor.
Chord Gitar Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo:
G
When you hold me in the street
Em
And you kiss me on the dance floor
C
I wish that it could be like that
G D
Why can't it be like that, cause I'm yours
G
We keep behind closed doors
Em
Every time I see you, I die a little more
C
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
G D
It'll never be enough
G
It's obvious you're meant for me
Em
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
C
Every second every thought I'm in so deep
G D
But I'll never show it on my face
Am Bm C D
But we know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
When you’re with him, do you call his name,
Em
Like you do when you’re with me, Does it feel the same
C
Would you leave if I was ready to settle down
G D
Or would you play it safe and stay
Am Bm C D
Girl you know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
Bridge :
Em G
And nobody knows, I’m in love with someone’s baby
I don’t wanna hide us away
Em G
Tell the world about the love we making
C D
I’m living for that day, Someday
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
Em
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
C
I wish that it could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
C
Why cant we be like that?
G
Wish we could be like that
Video Klip Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo:
