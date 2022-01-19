Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There is Bitter in Everyday, but Then I Feel it

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dinyanyikan oleh Ardhito Pramono.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There is Bitter in Everyday, but Then I Feel it
YouTube
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dinyanyikan oleh Ardhito Pramono. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dinyanyikan oleh Ardhito Pramono.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2017.

Musik video Bitterlove telah ditonton lebih dari 26 juta kali di YouTube hingga Rabu (19/1/2022).

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono:

[Verse 1]

         C              Cmaj7
There is bitter in everyday

           C7
But then I feel it

                      F
That you would be the only one

    Fm                       Em7           A7
Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure

    F                               G7
The sweetest love can be so hard to find

         C               Cmaj7
We'll be better in every way

           C7                F
But then I would go to be in other space

    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good

     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

[Chorus]

    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right

   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be

   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me

    F                               G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'd be together

 [Verse 2]

         C            Cmaj7
We'll be mad in every way

         C7                              F
Then I remember, the store we went last september

    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, recalling things would be so good

     F                  G7                C
It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made

[Chorus]

    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right

   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be

   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me

    F                                   G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be the time we'd be with together

 [Verse 3]

         C                Cmaj7
We'll be better, in every way

           C7                 F
But then I would, go to be in other space

    Fm                            Em7         A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good

     F             G7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow

     Em7           A7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow

     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

  G7        C
With a rainbow's mood

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
