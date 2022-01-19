Chord Gitar Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There is Bitter in Everyday, but Then I Feel it

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dinyanyikan oleh Ardhito Pramono.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2017.

Musik video Bitterlove telah ditonton lebih dari 26 juta kali di YouTube hingga Rabu (19/1/2022).

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono:

[Verse 1]

C Cmaj7

There is bitter in everyday

C7

But then I feel it

F

That you would be the only one

Fm Em7 A7

Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure

F G7

The sweetest love can be so hard to find

C Cmaj7

We'll be better in every way

C7 F

But then I would go to be in other space

Fm Em7 A7

Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good

F G7 C

It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

[Chorus]

Bb C7 Fmaj7

Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right

Fm Bb Cmaj7

Is it to be, or it is not to be

Dm G7 Em7 A7

To fall in love again, to be the one for me

F G7

Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'd be together

[Verse 2]

C Cmaj7

We'll be mad in every way

C7 F

Then I remember, the store we went last september

Fm Em7 A7

Sometimes, recalling things would be so good

F G7 C

It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made

[Chorus]

Bb C7 Fmaj7

Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right

Fm Bb Cmaj7

Is it to be, or it is not to be

Dm G7 Em7 A7

To fall in love again, to be the one for me

F G7

Sometimes you fall, but there'll be the time we'd be with together

[Verse 3]

C Cmaj7

We'll be better, in every way

C7 F

But then I would, go to be in other space

Fm Em7 A7

Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good

F G7

It's like a coffee with a rainbow

Em7 A7

It's like a coffee with a rainbow

F G7 C

It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

G7 C

With a rainbow's mood

(Tribunnews.com)