Chord Gitar Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Monster dari Katie Sky feat Timeflies dalam artikel ini.



Lagu Monster dinyanyikan oleh Katie Sky yang berkolaborasi dengan Timeflies.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 2014.

Hampir 8 tahun berlalu, lagu ini dinyanyikan ulang oleh AlexD dan Annie hingga menjadi viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Monster dari Katie Sky feat Timeflies:

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

C

And chase them all away

Verse:

Am F

In the dark we we

C

We stand apart we we

G Am

Never see that the things we need are staring right at us

F

You just want to hide hide

C

Hide never show your smile smile

G Am

Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all

F

That you see are the bad bad

C

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Verse:

Am F

I could see the sky sky

C

Sky beautiful tonight night

G Am

When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head

F

I would stay there there

C

There’s no need to fear fear

G Am

And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust

F

What you see are the bad bad

C G

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Bridge:

F C G

You got the chance to see the light

F C G

Even in the darkest night

F C G

I will be here like you were for me

F G

So just let me in

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

Am

And chase them all away

(Tribunnews.com)