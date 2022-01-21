Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Team - Lorde: We Live in Cities You'll Never See On Screen

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Team dari Lorde

Tangkapan layar YouTube VEVO
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Team dari Lorde.

Lagu berjudul Team yang dipopulerkan oleh Lorde dirilis pada tahun 2013 lalu.

Lirik dan Chord Team - Lorde

[Intro (Acapella)]
 
Wait 'til you're announced
 
We've not yet lost all our graces
 
The hounds will stay in chains
 
Look upon your greatness
 
And she'll send the call out
 
Send the call out
  
[Verse]
  
C
   Call all the ladies out
C
   They’re in their finery
Am
   A hundreds jewels on throats
G
   A hundred jewels between teeth
C
   Now bring my boys in
C
   Their skin in craters like the moon
Am                       G
 The moon we love like a brother, while he glows through the room
 
[Bridge]
 
C
Dancin' around the lies we tell
C
Dancin' around big eyes as well
Am                G
 Even the comatose   they don’t dance and tell
  
[Chorus]
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins  of the palace within my dreams
                Am                     F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
  
[Bridge]
 
             Am                              G
I'm kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air, so there
  
[Verse]
 
C
So all the cups got broke
 C
Shards beneath our feet 
 Am                      G
But it wasn't my fault
 C                         C                      Am
And everyone's competing for a love they won't receive
                    G
'Cause what this palace wants is release
  
[Chorus]
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins   of the palace within my dreams
                                      F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
  
[Bridge]
 
F             Am                             G
 I’m kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air
 
So there
F            Am                     G
 I’m kinda older than I was when I revelled without a care
 
So there
  
[Chorus] 
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins   of the palace within my dreams
                                      F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
 
F Am                                    G
     And you know, we're on each other's team                      
                       F  Am
We're on each other's team                        
                       G
We're on each other's team                     
                                     F
And you know, and you know, and you know

