Team - Lorde: We Live in Cities You'll Never See On Screen
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Team dari Lorde
Lagu berjudul Team yang dipopulerkan oleh Lorde dirilis pada tahun 2013 lalu.
[Intro (Acapella)] Wait 'til you're announced We've not yet lost all our graces The hounds will stay in chains Look upon your greatness And she'll send the call out Send the call out [Verse] C Call all the ladies out C They’re in their finery Am A hundreds jewels on throats G A hundred jewels between teeth C Now bring my boys in C Their skin in craters like the moon Am G The moon we love like a brother, while he glows through the room [Bridge] C Dancin' around the lies we tell C Dancin' around big eyes as well Am G Even the comatose they don’t dance and tell [Chorus] F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams Am F And you know, we're on each other's team [Bridge] Am G I'm kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air, so there [Verse] C So all the cups got broke C Shards beneath our feet Am G But it wasn't my fault C C Am And everyone's competing for a love they won't receive G 'Cause what this palace wants is release [Chorus] F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams F And you know, we're on each other's team [Bridge] F Am G I’m kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air So there F Am G I’m kinda older than I was when I revelled without a care So there [Chorus] F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams F And you know, we're on each other's team F Am G And you know, we're on each other's team F Am We're on each other's team G We're on each other's team F And you know, and you know, and you know
