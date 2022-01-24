Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift: This Night Is Sparkling Don't You Let It Go I'm Wonderstruck
Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift
[Intro]
G Bm/F# Csus2 G
[Verse 1]
G Bm/F#
There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles
Csus2 G
Same old tired, lonely place
G Bm/F#
Walls of insincerity Shifting eyes and vacancy
Csus2 G
vanished when I saw your face
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you
G
Your eyes whispered "have we met?"
Bm/F# Csus2 G
Across the room your silhouette starts to make its way to me
G Bm/F#
The playful conversation starts Counter all your quick remarks
Csus2 G
like passing notes in secrecy
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
And it was enchanting to meet you
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
All I can say is I was enchanted to meet you
[Chorus]
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
G D/F# Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
[Verse 2]
G Bm/F#
The lingering question kept me up 2am, who do you love?
Csus2 G
I wonder till I'm wide awake
G Bm/F#
Now I'm pacing back and forth, wishing you were at my door
Csus2 G
I'd open up and you would say,
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
It was enchanting to meet you
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
All I know is I was enchanted to meet you
[Chorus]
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is flawless, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone
G D/F# Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you know
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
[Solo]
G Bm/F# Csus2 G Bm/F# Csus2 D/F#
[Bridge]
Csus2 Em7
This is me praying that this was the very first page
D/F# Csus2
Not where the story line ends
Em7 D/F# Csus2
My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again
Em7 D/F# Csus2
These are the words I held back as I was leaving too soon
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
G Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else
Csus2 G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you
G Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else
Csus2 G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you
[Chorus]
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is flawless, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone
G D/F# Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you know
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
G Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else
Csus2 G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you
