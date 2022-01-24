Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift: This Night Is Sparkling Don't You Let It Go I'm Wonderstruck

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Enchanted yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Enchanted tergabung dalam album Speak Now (2010).

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Enchanted di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Juli 2018.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

G Bm/F# Csus2 G

[Verse 1]

G Bm/F#

There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles

Csus2 G

Same old tired, lonely place

G Bm/F#

Walls of insincerity Shifting eyes and vacancy

Csus2 G

vanished when I saw your face

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you

G

Your eyes whispered "have we met?"

Bm/F# Csus2 G

Across the room your silhouette starts to make its way to me

G Bm/F#

The playful conversation starts Counter all your quick remarks

Csus2 G

like passing notes in secrecy

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

And it was enchanting to meet you

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

All I can say is I was enchanted to meet you

[Chorus]

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

G D/F# Csus2

I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

[Verse 2]

G Bm/F#

The lingering question kept me up 2am, who do you love?

Csus2 G

I wonder till I'm wide awake

G Bm/F#

Now I'm pacing back and forth, wishing you were at my door

Csus2 G

I'd open up and you would say,

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

It was enchanting to meet you

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

All I know is I was enchanted to meet you

[Chorus]

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#

I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is flawless, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

G D/F# Csus2

I'll spend forever wondering if you know

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

[Solo]

G Bm/F# Csus2 G Bm/F# Csus2 D/F#

[Bridge]

Csus2 Em7

This is me praying that this was the very first page

D/F# Csus2

Not where the story line ends

Em7 D/F# Csus2

My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again

Em7 D/F# Csus2

These are the words I held back as I was leaving too soon

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

G Bm/F#

Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2 G

Please don't have somebody waiting on you

G Bm/F#

Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2 G

Please don't have somebody waiting on you

[Chorus]

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#

I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is flawless, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

G D/F# Csus2

I'll spend forever wondering if you know

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

G Bm/F#

Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2 G

Please don't have somebody waiting on you

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Night Changes - One Direction: Were Only Getting Older Baby

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Bila Cinta Didusta - Cover Via Vallen: Bila Cinta Didusta Hati Mulai Gelisah

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion, yang Viral di TikTok

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya