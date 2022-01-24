Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift

Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift: This night is sparkling, don't you let it go I'm wonderstruck. Enchanted tergabung dalam album Speak Now (2010).

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord dasar Enchanted yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord dasar Enchanted yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Enchanted yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Enchanted tergabung dalam album Speak Now (2010).

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Enchanted di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Juli 2018.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Enchanted - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

G Bm/F# Csus2  G

[Verse 1]

G                         Bm/F#
There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles

Csus2                       G
Same old tired, lonely place

G                    Bm/F#
Walls of insincerity Shifting eyes and vacancy

Csus2                       G
vanished when I saw your face

                     Csus2             Em7    D/F#
All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you

G
Your eyes whispered "have we met?"

Bm/F#                             Csus2                    G
Across the room your silhouette starts to make its way to me

    G                           Bm/F#
The playful conversation starts Counter all your quick remarks

      Csus2                 G
like passing notes in secrecy

        Csus2             Em7    D/F#
And it was enchanting to meet you

                    Csus2            Em7    D/F#
All I can say is I was enchanted to meet you

[Chorus]

Csus2            G        D/F#           Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

            G             D/F#          Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

              G     D/F#            Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

                    Em7   D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you

[Verse 2]

      G                          Bm/F#
The lingering question kept me up 2am, who do you love?

 Csus2                    G
I wonder till I'm wide awake

G                             Bm/F#
Now I'm pacing back and forth, wishing you were at my door

      Csus2                   G
I'd open up and you would say,

        Csus2             Em7    D/F#
It was enchanting to meet you

                    Csus2          Em7    D/F#
All I know is I was enchanted to meet you

[Chorus]

Csus2            G        D/F#            Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

            G             D/F#          Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

              G     D/F#            Csus2 Em7 D/F#
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Csus2           G         D/F#           Csus2
This night is flawless, don't you let it go

          G                D/F#        Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

              G     D/F#             Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you know

                    Em7   D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you

[Solo]

G Bm/F# Csus2  G Bm/F# Csus2  D/F#

[Bridge]

                        Csus2                    Em7
This is me praying that this was the very first page

               D/F#        Csus2
Not where the story line ends

                            Em7          D/F#    Csus2
My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again

                           Em7            D/F#        Csus2
These are the words I held back as I was leaving too soon

                   Em7   D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you

G                            Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2                       G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you

G                            Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2                       G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you

[Chorus]

Csus2            G        D/F#            Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

            G             D/F#          Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

              G     D/F#            Csus2 Em7 D/F#
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Csus2           G         D/F#           Csus2
This night is flawless, don't you let it go

          G                D/F#        Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

              G     D/F#             Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you know

                    Em7   D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you

G                            Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2                       G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you

