Chord Dasar Lagu Creep - Radiohead, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

Chord Dasar dan Lirik Lagu Creep - Radiohead

[Intro]

C E F Fm

[Verse 1]

C E

When you were here before, couldn't look you in the eyes

F Fm

You're just like an angel, your skin makes me cry

C E

You float like a feather in a beautiful world

F Fm

I wish I was special, you're so fucking special

[Chorus] [play loud]

C (x3, very short)

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

F Fm

What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here

[Verse 2]

C E

I don't care if it hurts, I wanna have control

F Fm

I want a perfect body, I want a perfect soul

C E

I want you to notice when I'm not around

F Fm

You're so fucking special, I wish I was special

[Chorus] [play loud]

C (x3, very short)

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

F Fm

What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here

[Bridge] [play loud]

C E

Oooh, oooh, she's running out the door...

F Fm

She's running out, she run, run, run...

C E

Ruuuuuuuun...

F Fm

Ruuuuuuuuuuun...

[Verse 3] [play soft until the end]

C E

Whatever makes you happy, whatever you want

F Fm

You're so fucking special, I wish I was special

[Chorus]

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

F Fm

What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here

C

I don't belong here

