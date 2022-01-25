Chord Dasar Begin Again - Taylor Swift: And You Throw Your Head Back Laughing Like A Little Kid

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Begin Again yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Begin Again tergabung dalam album Red (2012).

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Begin Again di kanal YouTube-nya pada 24 Oktober 2012.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Begin Again - Taylor Swift:

Intro: G

G

Took a deep breath in the mirror

G C

He didn’t like it when I wore high heels but I do

G/B

Turned the lock and put my headphones on

G/B C G

He always said he didn’t get this song but I do, I do

G

Walked in expecting you’d be late

G C

But you got here early And you stand and wait And I walk to you

G/B

You pulled my chair out and helped me in

G/B C

And you don’t know how nice that is But I do

[Reff]

C Dsus4 D

And you throw your head back laughing like a little kid

Em7 G G/B

I think it’s strange that you think I’m funny ‘cause he never did

C Dsus2

I’ve been spending the last 8 months thinking all love ever does

G D/F# Em7

Is break and burn and end

C D G

But on a Wednesday in a Café I watched it begin again

C Dsus4 D

And we walk down the block to my car And I almost brought him up

C Dsus4 D

But you start to talk about the movies That your family watches

C G/B

every single Christmas And I won’t talk about that

Am7 D

For the first time, what’s past is past

