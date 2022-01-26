Lirik Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now– Celine Dion, Viral di TikTok: When You Touch Me Like This

Ilustrasi- Berikut ini lirik lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now. Petikan liriknya yakni “When You Touch Me Like This”.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Petikan liriknya yakni “When You Touch Me Like This”.

Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Celine Dione.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 1996 dalam album Falling into You.

Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now kemudian dinyanyikan ulang oleh para penyanyi masa kini.

Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now kini menjadi viral.

Banyak pengguna TikTok memakai lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now sebagai backsound video mereka.

Berikut ini lirik lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:

There were nights when the wind was so cold

That my body froze in bed

If I just listened to it Right outside the window

There were days when the sun was so cruel

That all the tears turned to dust

And I just knew my eyes were drying up forever

I finished crying in the instant that you left

And I can't remember where or when or how

And I banished every memory you and I had ever made

But when you touch me like this

And you hold me like that

I just have to admit

That it's all coming back to me

When I touch you like this

And I hold you like that

It's so hard to believe but

It's all coming back to me

It's all coming back

It's all coming back to me now

There were moments of gold

And there were flashes of light

There were things I'd never do again

But then they'd always seemed right

There were nights of endless pleasure

It was more than any laws allow