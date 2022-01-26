Lirik Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now– Celine Dion, Viral di TikTok: When You Touch Me Like This
Berikut ini lirik lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now. Petikan liriknya yakni “When You Touch Me Like This”.
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Celine Dione.
Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 1996 dalam album Falling into You.
Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now kemudian dinyanyikan ulang oleh para penyanyi masa kini.
Lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now kini menjadi viral.
Banyak pengguna TikTok memakai lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now sebagai backsound video mereka.
Berikut ini lirik lagu It’s All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:
There were nights when the wind was so cold
That my body froze in bed
If I just listened to it Right outside the window
There were days when the sun was so cruel
That all the tears turned to dust
And I just knew my eyes were drying up forever
I finished crying in the instant that you left
And I can't remember where or when or how
And I banished every memory you and I had ever made
But when you touch me like this
And you hold me like that
I just have to admit
That it's all coming back to me
When I touch you like this
And I hold you like that
It's so hard to believe but
It's all coming back to me
It's all coming back
It's all coming back to me now
There were moments of gold
And there were flashes of light
There were things I'd never do again
But then they'd always seemed right
There were nights of endless pleasure
It was more than any laws allow