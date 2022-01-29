Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Chasing Pavements - Adele
Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.
Penulis: Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement - Adele
Capo 3 *-Strum down once!
[Verse]
*C
I've made up my mind,
*G
Don't need to think it over
*Am
If I'm wrong, I am right
*Em
Don't need to look no further,
*F
This ain't lust
*Em *C
I know this is love
*Em C
But, if I tell the world
G
I'll never say enough
Am
'cause it was not said to you
Em
And that's exactly what I need to do
Am G
If I end up with you
[Chorus]
F G
Should I give up,
Am
Or should I just keep chasin' pavements?
Em F G
Even if it leads nowhere
Am F
Or would it be a waste
G Am
Even if I knew my place
F G
Should I leave it there
F G
Should I give up,
Am
Or should I just keep chasin' pavements
Em F G
Even if it leads nowhere
[Verse]
C
I build myself up
G
And fly around in circles
Am
Waitin' as my heart drops
Em
And my back begins to tingle
Am G
Finally, could this be it
