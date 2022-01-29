Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Chasing Pavements - Adele

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement - Adele

Capo 3 *-Strum down once!

[Verse]

*C

I've made up my mind,

*G

Don't need to think it over

*Am

If I'm wrong, I am right

*Em

Don't need to look no further,

*F

This ain't lust

*Em *C

I know this is love

*Em C

But, if I tell the world

G

I'll never say enough

Am

'cause it was not said to you

Em

And that's exactly what I need to do

Am G

If I end up with you

[Chorus]

F G

Should I give up,

Am

Or should I just keep chasin' pavements?

Em F G

Even if it leads nowhere

Am F

Or would it be a waste

G Am

Even if I knew my place

F G

Should I leave it there

F G

Should I give up,

Am

Or should I just keep chasin' pavements

Em F G

Even if it leads nowhere

[Verse]

C

I build myself up

G

And fly around in circles

Am

Waitin' as my heart drops

Em

And my back begins to tingle

Am G

Finally, could this be it

