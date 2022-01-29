Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Chasing Pavements - Adele

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Adele umumkan tracklist di album 30. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Chasing Pavement - Adele

Capo 3 *-Strum down once!

[Verse]
    *C
I've made up my mind,
   *G
Don't need to think it over
      *Am
If I'm wrong, I am right
*Em
Don't need to look no further,
*F
This ain't lust
   *Em                  *C
I know this is love
*Em C
But, if I tell the world
G
I'll never say enough
Am
'cause it was not said to you
       Em
And that's exactly what I need to do
Am       G
If I end up with you

[Chorus]
F                   G
Should I give up,
     Am
Or should I just keep chasin' pavements?
Em          F        G
Even if it leads nowhere
Am                    F
Or would it be a waste
G                      Am
Even if I knew my place
F                      G
Should I leave it there
F                   G
Should I give up,
     Am
Or should I just keep chasin' pavements
Em          F       G
Even if it leads nowhere

[Verse]
C
I build myself up
G
And fly around in circles
Am
Waitin' as my heart drops
Em
And my back begins to tingle
Am               G
Finally, could this be it

(Trribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
