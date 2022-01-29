Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me

Lagu Perfect telah dirilis Simple Plan 12 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records.

Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Chord Dasar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Perfect - Simple Plan di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Perfect telah dirilis Simple Plan 12 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records.

Musik video Perfect - Simple Plan telah ditonton 168 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1 juta hingga saat ini, Sabtu (29/1/2022).

Berikut chord dasar lagu Perfect - Simple Plan:

[Verse 1]

D
Hey dad look at me

G
Think back and talk to me

D                                               G
Did I grow up according to plan?

D                                                                       G
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?

D                                                                  G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along

Em
And now I try hard to make it

G                                             D
I just want to make you proud

D                                                                 Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you

                                                G
I can't pretend that I'm alright

A
And you can't change me

[Chorus]

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

[Verse 2]

D
I try not to think

G
About the pain I feel inside

D                                                            G
Did you know you used to be my hero?

D                                                        G
All the days you spent with me now seem so far away

D                                                           G
And it feels like you don't care anymore

Em
And now I try hard to make it

G                                             D
I just want to make you proud

D                                                                Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you

                                         G
I can't stand another fight

A
And nothing's alright

[Chorus]

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

[Bridge]

Bm                                                 A                          G
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said

Bm                                           A          G
Nothing's gonna make this right again

Bm
Please don't turn your back

     A
I can't believe it's hard

Em
Just to talk to you

G
But you don't understand

[Chorus]

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
