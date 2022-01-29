Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me
Lagu Perfect telah dirilis Simple Plan 12 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records. Berikut chord dasar lagu Perfect - Simple Plan
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Perfect - Simple Plan di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Perfect telah dirilis Simple Plan 12 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records.
Musik video Perfect - Simple Plan telah ditonton 168 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1 juta hingga saat ini, Sabtu (29/1/2022).
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Merasa Indah - Tiara Andini: Pedih Ku saat Merasa Indah, Semua Hilang dan Usai
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold: I Reach Towards the Sky Ive Said My Goodbyes
Berikut chord dasar lagu Perfect - Simple Plan:
[Verse 1]
D
Hey dad look at me
G
Think back and talk to me
D G
Did I grow up according to plan?
D G
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?
D G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G D
I just want to make you proud
D Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
G
I can't pretend that I'm alright
A
And you can't change me
[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
[Verse 2]
D
I try not to think
G
About the pain I feel inside
D G
Did you know you used to be my hero?
D G
All the days you spent with me now seem so far away
D G
And it feels like you don't care anymore
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G D
I just want to make you proud
D Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
G
I can't stand another fight
A
And nothing's alright
[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
[Bridge]
Bm A G
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said
Bm A G
Nothing's gonna make this right again
Bm
Please don't turn your back
A
I can't believe it's hard
Em
Just to talk to you
G
But you don't understand
[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Elok - Padi Reborn, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby When You Touch Me Like This
(Tribunnews.com)