Chord Dasar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne: Damn Damn Damn What I'd Do to Have You Here

Chord dasar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne, mulai dari Kunci G: Damn Damn Damn What I'd do to have you here, here, here. I wish you were here.

Chord Dasar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne: Damn Damn Damn What I'd Do to Have You Here
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Chord dasar Wish You Were Here yang dinyanyikan oleh Avril Lavigne. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Wish You Were Here yang dinyanyikan oleh Avril Lavigne.

Avril Lavigne mengunggah video klip Wish You Were Here di kanal YouTube-nya pada 9 September 2011.

Hingga kini, video klip Wish You Were Here telah ditonton lebih dari 429 juta kali.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Goodbye Lullaby (2011).

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasarnya berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne

[Verse]

                 G
I can be tough

                 D
I can be strong

                Em                                     C
But with you, It's not like that at all

                  G                    D
Theres a girl who gives a shit

                     Em
Behind this wall

                                   C
You just walk through it

[Refrain]
                               G
And I remember all those crazy thing you said

          D
You left them running through my head

                 Em
You're always there, you're everywhere

                                      C
But right now I wish you were here

G
All those crazy things we did

D
Didn't think about it just went with it

             Em
You're always there, you're everywhere

           C
But right now I wish you were here

[Chorus]

G
Damn, Damn, Damn,

D
What I'd do to have you

Em
Here, Here, Here

C
I wish you were here

G
Damn, Damn, Damn,

D
What I'd do to have you

Em
Near, Near, Near

C
I wish you were here.

[Verse]

G                                 D
I love, the way you are

                  Em                           C
It's who I am, don't have to try hard

                     G                        D
We always say, say it like it is

                  Em                        C
And the truth, is that I really miss

[Refrain]

G
All those crazy things you said

D
You left them running through my head

Em
You're always there, you're everywhere

C
Right now I wish you were here

G
All those crazy things we did

D
Didn't think about it, just went with it

         Em
You're always there, you're everywhere

C
But right now I wish you were here

[Chorus]

G
Damn, Damn, Damn,

D
What I'd do to have you

Em
Here, Here, Here

C
I wish you were here

G
Damn, Damn, Damn,

D
What I'd do to have you

Em
Near, Near, Near

C
I wish you were here.

[Bridge]

No, I don't wanna let go

I just wanna let you know

That I never wanna let go

Let go, Oh, Oh,

No, I don't wanna let go

I just wanna let you know

That I never wanna let go

Let go, Let go, Let go

[Chorus]

G
Damn, Damn, Damn,

D
What I'd do to have you

Em
Here, Here, Here

C
I wish you were here

G
Damn, Damn, Damn,

D
What I'd do to have you

Em
Near, Near, Near

C
I wish you were here

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
